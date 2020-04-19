Texas ambush shooting leaves 1 police officer dead, 2 wounded: reports

A suspect with a rifle fired on police officers in Texas on Saturday in what authorities described as an ambush shooting that resulted in the death of one officer and gunshot wounds to two others, reports said.

The gunman died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to FOX 7 of Austin.

Police in San Marcos – about halfway between Austin and San Antonio – were responding to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex when the gunfire broke out.

“We are heartbroken to make this announcement,” interim San Marcos police Chief Bob Klett said of the shooting, according to the Austin American-Statesman. “We ask for your support for our fellow officers and their families as we try to cope with yet another tragic event in our San Marcos police family.”

Neither the officers nor the gunman were identified. Police in San Marcos, where the shooting occurred, planned to provide more details at a Sunday news conference, the newspaper reported.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shared his condolences in a statement.

“Tonight’s shooting in San Marcos is a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe,” Abbott said. “I am grateful for the swift action of the San Marcos Police Department in containing the threat and minimizing the loss of life.”

The governor added: “I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officer killed and for those injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities.”