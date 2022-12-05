Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Tennessee man fatally shot in confrontation with Washington County deputies

TN officers went to a home to serve arrest warrant and shots were fired by victim and at least 1 deputy

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says agents are looking into the fatal shooting of a man during a confrontation with Washington County deputies.

TBI said deputies went to a home in Johnson City on Saturday evening to serve an arrest warrant.

TN MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER USING A MACHETE

Deputies tried to use a stun gun on a person, and then shots were fired by the person and at least one deputy, TBI said in a news release.

A Tennessee man was shot and killed in a confrontation with Washington deputies. Officers went to a home to serve an arrest warrant and shots were fired by the victim and a deputy.

A Tennessee man was shot and killed in a confrontation with Washington deputies. Officers went to a home to serve an arrest warrant and shots were fired by the victim and a deputy.

The individual who was shot died at the scene, TBI said. No deputies were wounded. Identities of those involved in the shooting were not immediately released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TBI will investigate and report its findings to District Attorney General Steve Finney.