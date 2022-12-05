Tennessee man fatally shot in confrontation with Washington County deputies

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says agents are looking into the fatal shooting of a man during a confrontation with Washington County deputies.

TBI said deputies went to a home in Johnson City on Saturday evening to serve an arrest warrant.

TN MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER USING A MACHETE

Deputies tried to use a stun gun on a person, and then shots were fired by the person and at least one deputy, TBI said in a news release.

The individual who was shot died at the scene, TBI said. No deputies were wounded. Identities of those involved in the shooting were not immediately released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TBI will investigate and report its findings to District Attorney General Steve Finney.