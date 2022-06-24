Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee appoints David Rausch to serve as director of TN Bureau of Investigation

Tennessee director of Bureau of Investigation to serve second term

Associated Press
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he will appoint David Rausch to serve a second term as director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Rausch, a U.S. Army veteran, has been TBI director since 2018. Rausch has served in law enforcement for more than three decades. That includes 25 years with the Knoxville Police Department where he spent seven years as police chief, according to a news release.

"David is a committed public servant who has worked tirelessly to keep Tennessee communities safe," Lee said in the release Thursday. "I appreciate his leadership and am confident he will continue to serve and protect Tennesseans with integrity."

Tennessee's David Rausch will serve for a second term as the director of the Bureau of Investigation.

Rausch's second term with the TBI begins on July 1.

