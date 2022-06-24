Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

TN man charged with murder using a machete

Tennessee landlord claims self-defense in machete murder case

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Tennessee rooming house manager has been charged with killing a tenant with a machete during an argument over parking, state prosecutors said.

Leaford Anderson, 53, has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Edward Lee Brooks, the Shelby County district attorney's office said in a news release Thursday.

Anderson, the manager of a south Memphis rooming house, and Brooks, 52, got into an argument on Sept. 17 over the new tenant parking on the grass in front of the home, investigators said.

TENNESSEE SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNS PEOPLE NOT TO PICK UP FOLDED DOLLAR BILLS BECAUSE THEY MAY CONTAIN FENTANYL

Tennessee landlord kills his Tennant with a machete.

Tennessee landlord kills his Tennant with a machete.

The argument erupted again several hours later, and it became physical, authorities said. Anderson pulled a machete and struck Brooks in the head, face, forearms and left calf. Brooks died at the home.

Anderson told police he caused Brooks' injuries as he was defending himself during the altercation, a police affidavit said.

TENNESSEE AUTHORITIES, FBI INVESTIGATING ‘CONCERNING’ LETTERS LEFT AT CHURCHES

A lawyer listed for Anderson in online court records did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on Anderson's behalf.