TN man charged with murder using a machete

A Tennessee rooming house manager has been charged with killing a tenant with a machete during an argument over parking, state prosecutors said.

Leaford Anderson, 53, has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Edward Lee Brooks, the Shelby County district attorney's office said in a news release Thursday.

Anderson, the manager of a south Memphis rooming house, and Brooks, 52, got into an argument on Sept. 17 over the new tenant parking on the grass in front of the home, investigators said.

The argument erupted again several hours later, and it became physical, authorities said. Anderson pulled a machete and struck Brooks in the head, face, forearms and left calf. Brooks died at the home.

Anderson told police he caused Brooks' injuries as he was defending himself during the altercation, a police affidavit said.

A lawyer listed for Anderson in online court records did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on Anderson's behalf.