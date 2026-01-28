Tennessee man dies after suffering heart attack while shoveling snow, adding to storm toll

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 66-year-old man in Tennessee died after suffering a heart attack while shoveling snow at his home in Tennessee, according to multiple reports citing the Haywood County Sheriff's Office.

Paramedics reportedly pronounced the man dead shortly after arriving at his home, WALA-TV reported, citing Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett. The outlet said that the man's identity was being withheld until next of kin had been notified.

Heart health experts have warned of the risks associated with the physical strain of shoveling snow, particularly for older adults. While there isn’t an official age that’s "too old" to shovel, some cardiologists recommend that individuals over 45 should exercise more caution to lower their chances of a cardiac event.

A 2025 Mayo Clinic review found that just 10 minutes of heavy snow shoveling can push the heart to about 97% of its maximum rate. Exposure to cold air was also found to increase blood pressure and reduce coronary blood flow.

Dr. Navjot Kaur Sobti, an interventional cardiologist at Northwell’s Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, N.Y., told Fox News Digital that individuals above the age of 65 who have risk factors for heart disease should be "very, very cautious about shoveling snow."

Sobti recommends using a "pushing or sweeping" motion instead of heavy lifting when shoveling snow.

The Tennessee Department of Health has reported eight weather-related fatalities across seven counties in a matter of days. The counties include Cheatham, Crockett, Davidson, Haywood, Hickman, Knox and Obion. The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office told WMC-TV that one of the deceased was an 11-year-old boy, though the office reportedly did not share how the child died.

As of Tuesday evening, Tennessee remained at a Level 3 State of Emergency, which is the designation given when "a serious emergency or minor disaster" has taken place.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) said on Tuesday that restoring power remains the state's priority, adding that prolonged cold temperatures have put a strain on the state's utility systems. TEMA also said the state is still seeing hazardous road conditions due to ice and refreezing, as well as "limited effectiveness of treatments in extreme cold."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Haywood County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Department of Health.