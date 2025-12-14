Are you too old to shovel snow? Experts reveal the hidden heart risks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As snow blanketed parts of the U.S. this week, heart health experts have shared warnings of the physical strain shoveling can take — particularly for older adults.

A 2025 Mayo Clinic review found that just 10 minutes of heavy snow shoveling can push the heart to about 97% of its maximum rate. Exposure to cold air was also found to increase blood pressure and reduce coronary blood flow.

While there isn’t an official age that’s "too old" to shovel, some cardiologists recommend that individuals over 45 should exercise more caution to lower their chances of a cardiac event.

When to take caution

"While there's no strict age cutoff, generally above the age of mid 40s and above, we tend to be a little more cautious — particularly in people who are less active [without] regular exercise," Dr. Navjot Kaur Sobti, M.D., an interventional cardiologist at Northwell’s Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York, told Fox News Digital.

"Certainly in people who are above the age of 65 — and who have risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity or sedentary lifestyle — we recommend being very, very cautious about shoveling snow," she advised.

Dr. John Osborne, M.D., a practicing Texas cardiologist and volunteer for the American Heart Association, shared similar guidance for people older than 45, especially males over 65.

SIMPLE NIGHTLY HABIT LINKED TO HEALTHIER BLOOD PRESSURE, STUDY SUGGESTS

"Unless you are in good cardiovascular shape and conditioned, it may be a good idea to ask someone for help," he said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

The impact of snow removal is especially concerning for those with existing cardiovascular risks and a history of heart attack or stroke, according to the cardiologist. "People with these characteristics and those who have had bypass surgery or coronary angioplasty simply should not be shoveling snow in any conditions," he said.

Osbourne said he often sees cardiac episodes in people who are typically sedentary and sit at a computer most of the day with little or no exercise. "Then once or twice a year, they go out and try to shovel the driveway after a heavy snowfall, and that unexpected exertion can unfortunately lead to tragedy."

Hidden strain

The stress that is placed on one’s heart while shoveling snow is similar to what occurs during a cardiac stress test, Sobti pointed out, and may even exceed it.

Cold temperatures can cause blood vessels to constrict and blood pressure to spike — which, coupled with existing hypertension and the exertion of lifting snow, can significantly tax the heart, she warned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's almost like an at-risk person is putting themselves through an unsupervised maximal exertion stress test without a cardiologist actively monitoring them," Sobti told Fox News Digital.

In addition to the exertion of shoveling, frigid temperatures can also strain the heart. Recent research has shown that cold exposure accounts for nearly twice as many cardiovascular deaths as heat exposure, including heat exhaustion.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

That study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine last month, also found that those over age 65 had higher rates of temperature-related deaths.

"So the risk is very, very high," Sobti cautioned. "It's really that sudden rise in blood pressure coupled with the physical stress of snow shoveling itself."

Safer shoveling tips

The cardiologist said it’s ideal to have someone else help with snow removal — but if you do choose to use a shovel, she recommends pacing yourself and using a "pushing or sweeping" motion instead of heavy lifting.

To protect against the cold, Sobti also recommends covering your mouth, nose and extremities, wearing a hat and gloves, and using extra caution in windy conditions.

Using an automated snow blower can still raise the heart rate — up to 120 beats per minute, compared to 170 while shoveling, the American Heart Association states on its website.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

It is also important to be aware of any symptoms of a potential cardiac issue while shoveling, Sobti emphasized.

If a person starts to experience warning signs such as chest pain, shortness of breath, a racing heart or palpitations, those should not be ignored.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

Even if the symptoms resolve after a few minutes, a person "could still be experiencing symptoms of a heart attack" and should call 911 for evaluation, Sobti said.

"It's better really to be safe than sorry."