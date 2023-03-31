Tennessee man accused of shooting 3 people wounded by trooper

A man who had just bonded out of jail shot three people, killing one, at a body shop in East Tennessee before law enforcement officers arrived and shot him, authorities said.

A female called police Thursday afternoon to report she had been shot at Midtown Auto Body in Harriman and the shooter was still at the scene, Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton told news outlets.

"The shooter walked into the building, according to a witness, and shot one of the victims and then started looking for other people to shoot," Stockton said.

Another woman and a man were shot before police arrived and one person died, authorities said.

Officers from several agencies responded and a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper found the suspect, who was identified as Brian Wilson, in an alley behind the shop near an abandoned house, authorities said.

He was still armed and "turned toward the trooper in an aggressive fashion as he raised his gun, after which the trooper fired his service weapon, striking and injuring the suspect," according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which will investigate the officer's actions.

Wilson had bonded out of jail Thursday morning on an arson charge and knew at least two of the victims, Stockton said.

"This guy was here to get revenge was what we were told, but it’s still under investigation and it is gonna be some time before we get to the bottom of the full investigation," he said.

Wilson was hospitalized. It was not clear whether he had an attorney.