Nashville police release 911 calls from school shooting: 'Please hurry'

Nashville police released 911 calls from Monday's shooting at The Covenant School, which left six people dead.

The Nashville Police Department said that Audrey Hale entered the private Christian school on Monday by shooting through a locked glass door around 10:13 a.m. on Monday morning. Hale was armed with two rifles and a handgun.

Hale, a 28-year-old transgender individual who was a former student at The Covenant School, was shot and killed after she began firing at officers who were responding to the shooting.

In audio from separate 911 calls, people can be heard crying as the active shooting incident took place.

"We think we hear gunshots," one caller says to the 911 operator.

"Please hurry," another caller says, with the 911 operator saying that officers are coming to rescue them.

In one call, the 911 operator asks how many shots have been heard. The caller says, "a lot."

"I heard about ten and then I left the building," the caller says.

One 911 caller can be heard in a very quiet voice saying that she heard "another shot" when describing her location to the operator.

"Just please hurry, I'm hearing shots," the caller can be heard saying, then whispering to other people in the room to "be quiet."

Hale entered the school by shooting the glass doors and entering the school, which killed janitor Michael Hill in the process.

Three students, all 9-years-old, were killed during the shooting: Hallie Scruggs, Evelyn Dieckhaus, and William Kinney. Three employees at the school were also killed: Head of School Katherine Koonce, 60, substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61, and custodian Mike Hill, 61.

In a Tuesday statement, The Covenant School said that their "community is heartbroken."

