Nashville
Nashville police release 911 calls from school shooting: 'Please hurry'

Nashville police released 911 call audio where children can be heard crying

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Nashville police release 911 calls from school shooting: 'Please hurry'

Nashville police released 911 calls from Monday's shooting at The Covenant School, which left six people dead.

The Nashville Police Department said that Audrey Hale entered the private Christian school on Monday by shooting through a locked glass door around 10:13 a.m. on Monday morning. Hale was armed with two rifles and a handgun.

Hale, a 28-year-old transgender individual who was a former student at The Covenant School, was shot and killed after she began firing at officers who were responding to the shooting.

In audio from separate 911 calls, people can be heard crying as the active shooting incident took place.

NASHVILLE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL SHOOTING TIMELINE: AUDREY HALE'S 14 MINUTES OF MAYHEM

Audrey Hale was identified by police as the shooter who opened fire at the Covenant School on Monday morning, killing six people. 

Audrey Hale was identified by police as the shooter who opened fire at the Covenant School on Monday morning, killing six people.  (FOX NEWS)

A mourner visits a memorial outside of The Covenant School for the six victims who were killed in a mass shooting in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. On Monday, three adults and three children were killed inside the school.

A mourner visits a memorial outside of The Covenant School for the six victims who were killed in a mass shooting in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. On Monday, three adults and three children were killed inside the school. (KR/Mega for Fox News Digital)

A police officer walks by an entrance to The Covenant School after a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, March 27, 2023. 

A police officer walks by an entrance to The Covenant School after a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, March 27, 2023.  (AP Photo/John Amis)

"We think we hear gunshots," one caller says to the 911 operator. 

"Please hurry," another caller says, with the 911 operator saying that officers are coming to rescue them.

In one call, the 911 operator asks how many shots have been heard. The caller says, "a lot."

"I heard about ten and then I left the building," the caller says.

NASHVILLE SHOOTING: FORMER TEAMMATE TOLD SHERIFF'S OFFICE SHE RECEIVED 'VERY WEIRD MESSAGE' FROM SUSPECT

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake identified the two officers who fatally shot suspected school shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale on March 27, 2023.

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake identified the two officers who fatally shot suspected school shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale on March 27, 2023. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

One 911 caller can be heard in a very quiet voice saying that she heard "another shot" when describing her location to the operator. 

"Just please hurry, I'm hearing shots," the caller can be heard saying, then whispering to other people in the room to "be quiet."

Hale entered the school by shooting the glass doors and entering the school, which killed janitor Michael Hill in the process.

NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING: REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMEN DEMAND AG GARLAND LAUNCH HATE CRIME INVESTIGATION

This photo provided by the Metro Nashville Police Department shows officers at an active shooter event that took place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, Tenn. Monday, March 27, 2023.

This photo provided by the Metro Nashville Police Department shows officers at an active shooter event that took place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, Tenn. Monday, March 27, 2023. (Metro Nashville Police Department via AP)

Police cordon off an area after reports of a shooting at The Covenant School, Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Police cordon off an area after reports of a shooting at The Covenant School, Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, March 27, 2023. (Emily Zanotti/Fox News Digital)

Three students, all 9-years-old, were killed during the shooting: Hallie Scruggs, Evelyn Dieckhaus, and William Kinney. Three employees at the school were also killed: Head of School Katherine Koonce, 60, substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61, and custodian Mike Hill, 61.

In a Tuesday statement, The Covenant School said that their "community is heartbroken."

Hallie Scruggs, 9; Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9; William Kinney, 9; Katherine Koonce, 60; Mike Hill, 61; Cynthia Peak, 61. 

Hallie Scruggs, 9; Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9; William Kinney, 9; Katherine Koonce, 60; Mike Hill, 61; Cynthia Peak, 61.  (Fox News)

A woman wipes away tears as she visits a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. 

A woman wipes away tears as she visits a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.  ((AP Photo/Wade Payne))

A view of the entrance of Covenant School, a Presbyterian school associated with a church after three children and three adults were gunned down in Nashville, Tennessee, United States on March 27, 2023. The heavily armed female shooter was killed during a shootout with a five-member police team that engaged her on the second floor of the private Christian elementary school, authorities said. 

A view of the entrance of Covenant School, a Presbyterian school associated with a church after three children and three adults were gunned down in Nashville, Tennessee, United States on March 27, 2023. The heavily armed female shooter was killed during a shootout with a five-member police team that engaged her on the second floor of the private Christian elementary school, authorities said.  (Photo by Benjamin Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"We are grieving tremendous loss and are in shock coming out of the terror that shattered our school and church. We are focused on loving our students, our families, our faculty and staff and beginning the process of healing," said the Covenant School.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.