Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Tennessee helicopter crash leaves state trooper, sheriff’s deputy dead: 'A very tragic day'

Tennessee officials said the helicopter went down after it hit a power line

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) trooper and a Marion County sheriff's deputy were killed in a tragic helicopter crash in eastern Tennessee, officials said.

The helicopter crashed into a wooded area on Aetna Mountain in Marion County after accidentally hitting a power line on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

The victims' names have not been released by their respective departments, but the Scott County Sheriff's Office identified the fallen trooper as Sergeant Lee Russell.

Law enforcement officers were searching for the helicopter Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement officers were searching for the helicopter Tuesday afternoon. (WZTV)

"Our deepest condolences for our Tennessee Highway Patrol family and that of Sergeant Lee Russell, along with his passenger, a Marion County Sheriff's Deputy," the Facebook post read. "God bless these dedicated law enforcement officers and their families during this unimaginable time."

WEST VIRGINIA HELICOPTER CRASH KILLS ALL 6 ON BOARD

Some power lines reportedly fell onto Interstate 24, which was backed-up on Tuesday evening in the wake of the crash. I-24 East closed down temporarily while I-24 was reduced to one lane. 

The crashed Bell 206 helicopter, which belonged to THP, was located at around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

TENNESSEE DEPUTY FREES BEAR TRAPPED INSIDE CAR 

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the helicopter crash that killed two Tennessee law enforcement officers.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the helicopter crash that killed two Tennessee law enforcement officers. (WZTV)

"Today is a very tragic day for law enforcement, we appreciate all your support," THP Captain Travis Plotzer said.

Tennessee Department of Transportation officials initially responded to the crash while emergency crews also repaired the damaged power lines.

The helicopter hit a power line and crashed, according to Tennessee officials.

The helicopter hit a power line and crashed, according to Tennessee officials. (WZTV)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the incident with the assistance of the Federal Aviation Association (FAA).