20-year-old Texas man has bond reduced by 2 judges despite violating release conditions 1,000 times: report

A 20-year-old Texas man reportedly had his bond reduced by two judges despite allegedly violating his bond conditions more than 1,000 times.

Edwin Maldonado was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon just weeks after being slapped with a felony charge for drug possession, according to local Houston affiliate Fox 26.

Court records revealed by the outlet show Maldonado did not adhere to any of his bond conditions for eight months, with his GPS monitor showing that he breached his curfew area 847 times, was asked where he was 453 times and committed more than 1,000 GPS monitor infractions.

TEXAS' ABBOTT SLAMS ‘EASY BAIL FOR CRIMINALS’ AFTER FENTANYL TRAFFICKERS RELEASED ON BOND

Associate Judge Tiffany Hill, who presided over Maldonado's bond revocation hearing, found that the state proved he violated his bond conditions but still lowered his original bond from $30,000 to $5,000, according to the outlet.

After Hill's ruling was appealed by the district attorney's office, 230th Criminal District Court Judge Chris Morton upheld it and agreed to keep Maldonado's bond at $5,000.

BORDER PATROL CATCHES THREE SEX OFFENDERS IN ONE SECTOR, UNION ASKS ‘HOW MANY OTHERS GOT THROUGH?’

"I can tell you that is a very rare decision for any judge to make, having found that someone was in violation of their bond, but them leaving them out on bond," Emily Detoto, a criminal defense attorney, told the local outlet. "Normally, a judge would find that they're in violation, and either raise it, double it or revoke it."

"You've got someone who was rewarded for being a failure, and this guy was a failure over 1,000 and some odd times," Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers told FOX 26.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For obvious reasons, you are not abiding by your rules and conditions, period, and God knows what he was doing when he wasn't where he was supposed to be," he continued, adding that Maldonado violated his conditions 1,047 times.

"I've never seen that in my life."