Teen tears into parents at sentencing after alleged ‘honor killing’ plot caught on video

A teenager who narrowly survived an alleged "honor killing" attempt by her parents publicly tore into them in a Washington courtroom on Monday as they were sentenced for the incident, which was captured on video.

The teen emotionally addressed her parents, Ihsan and Zahraa Ali, prior to sentencing, according to KING 5. Her parents had previously been accused of trying to kill her in October 2024, when she was 17.

"You're a monster, and I can't believe you're my dad," the daughter told her father during her victim impact statement, the outlet reported. "How could you call yourself a father… you tried to kill me! My dad tried to kill me with his own hands."

Addressing her mother, she added, "My mom saw me almost pass away right in front of her own eyes and didn't help me at all, didn't say if I was OK… didn't even try to be there for me."

Prosecutors said the October 2024 attack happened after the victim ran away from home to escape her father, who was allegedly trying to send her to another country. According to court documents, the teenager told police that her father had recently threatened her with an "honor killing" for refusing an arranged marriage to an older man abroad.

The teen went to Timberline High School in Lacey County, a school she had previously attended, seeking help from school staff. Her father, mother, and sister reportedly followed her there, according to an affidavit filed on Oct. 24, 2024.

A school counselor reportedly helped the victim find shelter at "Safe Haven," and her plan was to take a city bus from the school to get there. While waiting for the city bus, the victim's father allegedly approached her and "said she needed to go home," the affidavit states.

"He would not take no for an answer and began pulling at her shirt. She said that once she was placed into a choke hold, she was unable to breathe or speak, and then passed out," the affidavit says, adding later that the victim believes she lost consciousness several times while her father allegedly choked her.

During sentencing, the outlet reported that Judge Christine Schaller emphasized the severity of the attack and said that the victim likely would have died had bystanders not intervened.

"Your behavior was reprehensible and nothing defends what you did," Schaller told the father. "You were not going to let her go, you were not going to let her breath because nobody else was going to control the situation… you were going to maintain control."

The outlet reported that both parents were acquitted of attempted murder charges related to the attack. However, her father was convicted of assault and unlawful imprisonment, while her mother was convicted of violating a restraining order.

They received the maximum sentences allowed of 20 months in prison for the father and nearly a year for the mother, KING 5 reported.

As part of the sentencing, Ihsan Ali was also ordered not to have any contact with his daughter for the next 10 years.

Fox News Digital reached out to the parents' attorney and Thurston County Court for comment.

