Video of suspected 'honor killing' plot resurfaces as parents stand trial for attempted murder

The trial for a Washington father and his wife accused of trying to kill their 17-year-old daughter in October 2024 is slated to begin Monday.

Ihsan Ali, 44, and his 40-year-old wife, the victim's mother, Zahraa Ali, are charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted kidnapping, first-degree attempted kidnapping, and second-degree domestic violence assault in Thurston County.

Additionally, Ihsan Ali is charged with fourth-degree assault and Zahraa Ali is charged with violation of a domestic violence protective order and second-degree burglary.

The parents' alleged Oct. 18, 2024, attack on their own teenage daughter may have been a possible "honor killing" attempt, according to witness accounts detailed in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The victim told police that her father was "trying to force her to go to another country, which had prompted her to run away earlier in the day."

She went to her former public school, Timberline High School in Lacey County, believing she could get help from adults there, and her father, mother and sister allegedly followed her to the school, an affidavit filed on Oct. 24, 2024, states.

The 17-year-old girl said a school counselor helped her find a room at "Safe Haven," and her plan was to take a city bus from the school to get there. While waiting for the city bus, the victim's father allegedly approached her and "said she needed to go home," the affidavit states.

"He would not take no for an answer and began pulling at her shirt. She said that once she was placed into a choke hold, she was unable to breathe or speak, and then passed out," the affidavit says, adding later that the victim believes she lost consciousness several times while her father allegedly choked her.

Video footage of the attack recently obtained by The Daily Mail shows part of the fight unfolding at the public bus stop.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Alis' attorney, Erik Kaeding, for comment.

Multiple witness accounts detailed in the affidavit say the victim's father approached and attacked the victim while the victim's 16-year-old boyfriend got between the two and tried to intervene. The victim's father allegedly punched the 16-year-old boy, who in turn began "punching Ishan [Ali] in the head to get him to let go of [the victim]."

Witnesses also described seeing the victim's eyes roll back while her father allegedly choked her, according to court documents.

The victim's boyfriend's mother later told police that she had been present once for a CPS interview with the 17-year-old victim in which she apparently stated that "her father had recently been threatening her with honor killing for refusing an arranged marriage with an older man in another country."

The victim's boyfriend told police he believed the 17-year-old victim was "going to die while her father was choking her out on the ground," the affidavit reads.

The victim also said she "thought she was going to die" and recalled her mother and sister "trying to grab hold of her" during the incident.

While the fight was underway, a bystander witness saw Ishan Ali put the girl in a chokehold "and would not let go." He intervened "and was eventually able to get the female to break away and detained Ishan for law enforcement as he was the primary aggressor," court documents read.

The boyfriend's father, Victor Barnes, previously told FOX 13 Seattle that he is glad his son "was there to save [the victim's] life" but added that he needs "more explanation about why the adults were so careless."

He told the outlet an adult should have escorted the victim to the bus stop rather than his 16-year-old son.

"High school for me is a time I’d never forget. It was probably some of the four funniest years of my life, and it’s unfortunate he would have to experience something like this in high school," said Barnes.

He further told the outlet that he had to file a restraining order against the victim's parents because they kept showing up to his family's home looking for the victim prior to the assault, FOX 13 reported.