Rachel Morin's mother explains painstaking process of writing statement to read at killer's sentencing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For nearly two years, the family of Rachel Morin has carried the weight of unimaginable grief after the Maryland mother of five's brutal murder at the hands of an illegal immigrant.

On Monday, her loved ones, including her mother, Patty Morin, will speak in court, seeking justice, closure and dignity while remembering the life she lived.

"I'm going to ask that the judge would honor Rachel's life and preserve her dignity by giving her the justice that she deserves," Patty Morin told "Fox & Friends" ahead of the sentencing.

She will soon undergo a monumental task, capturing her daughter's life in a series of words that encompass her worth and the pain left behind in her absence.

WATCH: BRYAN KOHBERGER SHREDDED BY VICTIMS' FAMILIES DURING EMOTIONAL SENTENCING HEARING

Morin told Lawrence Jones she had thought about what to say since the crime happened two years ago, writing notes and compiling nine drafts of her impact statement, none of which seemed adequate.

"When you get to the point where you actually sit down and write the statement, you don't think it's good enough… how can I put the value of her life, reduce it to ink and paper? And then how do I feel about this person and what he's done to take that life away? And then I think about my grandchildren and her siblings and the pain that they've suffered. And how that, today, they're going to be expressing their pain as well in statements…" she said.

MOTHER OF MURDERED JOGGER SLAMS REP. CROCKETT FOR DISMISSING MIGRANT CRIME VICTIMS

"It's just going to be a really hard day. No way around it."

Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, the illegal immigrant convicted of raping and murdering Morin in August 2023, will be sentenced on all counts, including first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree rape, third-degree sex offense and third-degree kidnapping.

Morin said she doesn't know if she would want to hear from her daughter's killer because she isn't sure she would believe what he said if he spoke.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morin described her daughter as someone full of "energy" – outgoing, loving and happy.

"It's just so odd to have someone that had so much life and energy and light, and now we're at this end where it's this darkness and death and just the void of that life in our lives…" she said.