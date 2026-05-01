Teen suspect in murder of two bank employees in Kentucky leads police on wild 130 mph chase

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A masked suspect accused of gunning down two bank employees inside a Kentucky branch is now facing federal charges after a wild, high-speed chase that ended in a crash, according to court documents.

Brailen Weaver, 18, is accused of carrying out the April 30 attack at a U.S. Bank branch in Berea, where authorities say he shot and killed two employees shortly after entering the building.

According to an FBI affidavit, the suspect entered the bank around 1:57 p.m. and "immediately shot and killed a male victim" before fatally shooting a second employee, identified as a teller.

Kentucky State Police later identified the victims as 35-year-old Breanna Edwards and 42-year-old Brian Switzer during a press conference.

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After the shooting, the suspect checked multiple drawers and fled the scene on foot, authorities said.

The case is being investigated as armed bank robbery and firearm-related homicide. Weaver faces federal charges including armed bank robbery, using a firearm in a crime of violence, and causing death through the use of a firearm.

Investigators linked Weaver to the crime through surveillance footage, social media activity and a vehicle believed to have been used in the escape.

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Authorities say surveillance video captured a suspect matching Weaver’s build wearing a mask, gloves, a light-colored hoodie, gray pants and white sneakers.

A silver BMW seen leaving the area was later tied to a Facebook account associated with Weaver, according to the affidavit.

Images from Weaver’s social media accounts also appeared to show him wearing clothing consistent with what the suspect wore during the robbery, investigators said.

Location data and surveillance later placed Weaver traveling on Interstate 75 the evening of the shooting, leading to a high-speed chase involving federal, state and local authorities.

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According to investigators, Weaver allegedly reached speeds of more than 100 mph, at times hitting approximately 130 mph, before crashing the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

A firearm was recovered from the vehicle, authorities said.

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Kentucky State Police previously said a "person of interest believed to be involved" in the robbery had been apprehended following a coordinated search involving multiple agencies.

Switzer leaves behind his wife and three children, according to a GoFundMe created to support his family, which describes the shooting as a "senseless act of violence." The fundraiser says he was the sole provider and notes his wife now faces raising their children while navigating profound grief and "this kind of turmoil" following the tragedy.

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U.S. Bank said in a statement to Fox News Digital that it is "deeply saddened by the tragic event that took the lives of two of our employees."

"Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our colleagues and the entire Berea community," the company said, adding that it is working closely with law enforcement and supporting those affected.

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The company added that it does not have additional information to provide at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky said it will hold a press conference to provide an update and additional information regarding the suspect’s arrest and federal charges.

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Fox News Digital has also reached out to Kentucky State Police and Weaver’s attorney for additional comment.

The investigation remains ongoing.