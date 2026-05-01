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Police and Law Enforcement

Teen suspect in murder of two bank employees in Kentucky leads police on wild 130 mph chase

Brailen Weaver, 18, allegedly shot and killed two U.S. Bank employees in Berea before fleeing on foot

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
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A masked suspect accused of gunning down two bank employees inside a Kentucky branch is now facing federal charges after a wild, high-speed chase that ended in a crash, according to court documents.

Brailen Weaver, 18, is accused of carrying out the April 30 attack at a U.S. Bank branch in Berea, where authorities say he shot and killed two employees shortly after entering the building.

According to an FBI affidavit, the suspect entered the bank around 1:57 p.m. and "immediately shot and killed a male victim" before fatally shooting a second employee, identified as a teller.

Kentucky State Police later identified the victims as 35-year-old Breanna Edwards and 42-year-old Brian Switzer during a press conference.

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An image of a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly bank shooting in Berea

Kentucky State Police released an image of a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly bank shooting in Berea. (Kentucky State Police)

After the shooting, the suspect checked multiple drawers and fled the scene on foot, authorities said.

The case is being investigated as armed bank robbery and firearm-related homicide. Weaver faces federal charges including armed bank robbery, using a firearm in a crime of violence, and causing death through the use of a firearm.

Investigators linked Weaver to the crime through surveillance footage, social media activity and a vehicle believed to have been used in the escape.

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Social media post linked to Brailen Weaver shows image referencing money before Kentucky bank shooting

An image from a social media account linked to suspect Brailen Weaver shows a figure holding cash with the caption "I pledge allegiance to da bag," according to federal court documents. (U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Kentucky)

Authorities say surveillance video captured a suspect matching Weaver’s build wearing a mask, gloves, a light-colored hoodie, gray pants and white sneakers.

A silver BMW seen leaving the area was later tied to a Facebook account associated with Weaver, according to the affidavit.

Images from Weaver’s social media accounts also appeared to show him wearing clothing consistent with what the suspect wore during the robbery, investigators said.

Location data and surveillance later placed Weaver traveling on Interstate 75 the evening of the shooting, leading to a high-speed chase involving federal, state and local authorities.

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Social media image linked to Kentucky bank shooting suspect shows person near vehicle

Investigators say social media posts helped link Brailen Weaver to a vehicle believed to have been used in the Kentucky bank shooting. (U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Kentucky)

According to investigators, Weaver allegedly reached speeds of more than 100 mph, at times hitting approximately 130 mph, before crashing the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

A firearm was recovered from the vehicle, authorities said.

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Kentucky State Police logo on cruiser vehicle.

Kentucky State Police are searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting at a bank in Berea. (Lexington Herald-Leader / Contributor)

Kentucky State Police previously said a "person of interest believed to be involved" in the robbery had been apprehended following a coordinated search involving multiple agencies.

Switzer leaves behind his wife and three children, according to a GoFundMe created to support his family, which describes the shooting as a "senseless act of violence." The fundraiser says he was the sole provider and notes his wife now faces raising their children while navigating profound grief and "this kind of turmoil" following the tragedy.

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Brian Switzer Kentucky bank shooting victim family photo

Brian Switzer, 42, was one of two employees killed in the shooting at a U.S. Bank branch in Berea, Kentucky, authorities said. (GoFundMe)

U.S. Bank said in a statement to Fox News Digital that it is "deeply saddened by the tragic event that took the lives of two of our employees."

"Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our colleagues and the entire Berea community," the company said, adding that it is working closely with law enforcement and supporting those affected.

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Breanna Edwards Kentucky bank shooting victim Berea U.S. Bank

Breanna Edwards, 35, was one of two employees killed in the shooting at a U.S. Bank branch in Berea, Kentucky, authorities said. (Breanna Edwards Facebook)

The company added that it does not have additional information to provide at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky said it will hold a press conference to provide an update and additional information regarding the suspect’s arrest and federal charges.

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Fox News Digital has also reached out to Kentucky State Police and Weaver’s attorney for additional comment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
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