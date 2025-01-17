Second arrest made in Florida bowling alley shooting that left off-duty ATF agent paralyzed: 'Senseless'

Florida authorities have charged a second person with attempted murder this week in connection with the December shooting of an off-duty federal agent that left him paralyzed.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested Tia Heyward, 23, on Wednesday after investigators determined she allegedly aided Christopher Smith, 18, in the Dec. 27, 2024, shooting of an off-duty Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agent.

Heyward is charged with first-degree attempted murder with great bodily harm (accessory after the fact), aggravated battery with great bodily harm (accessory after the fact) and two counts of simple battery.

Smith, who was arrested hours later on Dec. 28, faces similar charges of first-degree attempted murder – discharging a firearm causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm with a deadly weapon, tampering with physical evidence and carrying a concealed firearm.

POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN NORTH CAROLINA GROCERY STORE SHOOTING JUST DAYS BEFORE CHRISTMAS

FOX 13 Tampa Bay identified the ATF agent as Special Agent Matthew Murray, who serves with the bureau's Tampa Field Division.

Murray was shot at approximately 11:07 p.m. on Dec. 27 at The Alley at Southshore in Riverview, Florida, after attempting to deescalate a fight between two men and a woman in the parking lot of the bowling alley.

He was out for a night of bowling with his wife, their children, and family friends, when they saw the fight break out while standing near the front door.

SUSPECT ACCUSED OF FATALLY SHOOTING HOUSTON DEPUTY IS SHOT AND KILLED BY POLICE

Murray's wife said during a pre-trial detention hearing for Smith that her husband identified himself as law enforcement and told the group of people to go home, FOX 13 reported. One of them allegedly threw a bottle or cup at Murray, according to his wife. Meanwhile, Smith alleged that Murray hit him in the shoulder.

Smith is then accused of shooting Murray in the back of the neck.

He was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition with permanent paralysis, Murray's wife stated.

Smith allegedly fled the bowling alley in a Nissan Altima and was located by Hillsborough County deputies at a nearby home approximately seven hours later.

Smith has been behind bars since Dec. 28 and was denied bond earlier this month. Heyward is in jail on $42,000 bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our detectives have worked tirelessly to ensure that all those responsible for this senseless act of violence are held accountable and face the consequences of their actions," HCSO Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Our prayers remain with the ATF agent as he courageously embarks on his road to recovery. His bravery and selflessness exemplify his dedication to protecting our community."