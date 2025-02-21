3 killed in shooting outside Louisville driver's license office

Three people were shot and killed outside a motor vehicle office on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday, according to police.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said it was called to a shooting at the Drivers Licence Branch in the 6200 block of Willismore at around noon.

When police arrived on the scene, they found one male had been shot dead in the parking lot.

Louisville Metro Police Department Maj. Donald Boeckman told reporters that there's no ongoing threat to the public.

Boeckman said the suspect or suspects left in a vehicle. Boeckman did not have a description of the vehicle and said investigators were still reviewing surveillance video.

"It’s absolutely a tragedy and I’m surprised there wasn’t more people injured," Boeckman said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.