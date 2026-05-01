Two Kentucky bank employees shot and killed during robbery, police hunting suspect

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Two bank employees were shot and killed during a robbery at a Kentucky bank on Thursday and police are still on the hunt for the suspect.

Trooper Scottie Pennington, a spokesperson for Kentucky State Police, said a man wearing a gray-and-white hoodie, gloves and a mask entered a U.S. Bank branch in Berea and opened fire, killing a male and female employee.

"They’re our people that work in our community, and they’re no longer with us," Pennington said. "At this time we do have some leads, and we’re trying our best to bring this evil person to justice."

State police released a photo of the suspect on social media. He is believed to be about 6-foot-3 and fled the scene toward East Chestnut Street.

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Authorities said it remains unclear whether the suspect later escaped on foot, in a vehicle or with assistance.

Pennington declined to say whether anything was taken during the robbery.

Law enforcement agencies, including local police, state troopers and the FBI, are searching for the suspect, using helicopters, drones and K-9 units.

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"If you see something strange and you don’t feel right about it — you know, your dogs are acting weird — call us," Pennington said.

Police said local schools were temporarily placed on lockdown, with students later released to their parents.

U.S. Bank said it is working closely with law enforcement and supporting those affected.

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"We’re deeply saddened by the tragic event that took the lives of two of our employees at our Berea, Kentucky branch earlier today," the company said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our colleagues and the entire Berea community."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.