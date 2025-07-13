Expand / Collapse search
US

Suspect shoots trooper, opens fire at Kentucky church, leaving multiple people injured

Governor Beshear asks for prayers following violent incident at Richmond Road Baptist Church

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published | Updated
A suspect opened fire at an airport and a church in Kentucky on Sunday, leaving multiple people, including a state trooper, injured.

In a statement on X, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) said it was investigating a Fayette County shooting that happened at 11:36 a.m. The shooting happened at Blue Grass Airport and then Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington, according to Senator Rand Paul.

The suspect was killed, according to KSP. Police also said the injured trooper was receiving medical attention.

It is unclear how many people were injured, but police said there were multiple victims at the church, and EMS were on the scene.

Richmond Road Baptist Church

The shooting was reported at the Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington. (Google Maps)

On X, Paul wrote that he was "saddened to hear about the tragic shootings."

"Kelley and I are praying for all the victims, the injured trooper, and their families," Paul's post read. "We are grateful for the brave first responders. Violence like this has no place."

Kentucky State Police logo

The Kentucky State Police is investigating the incident. (Kentucky State Police)

Governor Andy Beshear made a post about the shooting on X, asking everyone to pray for the victims.

"Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let’s give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police," the governor wrote. 

"Details are still emerging, and we will share more information as available."

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaking at an event

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asked for prayers for the victims. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Kentucky State Police for additional information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with us for updates.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.