Suspect shoots trooper, opens fire at Kentucky church, leaving multiple people injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect opened fire at an airport and a church in Kentucky on Sunday, leaving multiple people, including a state trooper, injured.

In a statement on X, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) said it was investigating a Fayette County shooting that happened at 11:36 a.m. The shooting happened at Blue Grass Airport and then Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington, according to Senator Rand Paul.

The suspect was killed, according to KSP. Police also said the injured trooper was receiving medical attention.

It is unclear how many people were injured, but police said there were multiple victims at the church, and EMS were on the scene.

ARMED GUNMAN SHOT DEAD AFTER OPENING FIRE AT SUNDAY CHURCH SERVICE

On X, Paul wrote that he was "saddened to hear about the tragic shootings."

"Kelley and I are praying for all the victims, the injured trooper, and their families," Paul's post read. "We are grateful for the brave first responders. Violence like this has no place."

INDIANAPOLIS MASS SHOOTING LEAVES 2 DEAD, SEVERAL OTHERS WOUNDED

Governor Andy Beshear made a post about the shooting on X, asking everyone to pray for the victims.

"Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let’s give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police," the governor wrote.

"Details are still emerging, and we will share more information as available."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Kentucky State Police for additional information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with us for updates.