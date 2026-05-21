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Minnesota Fraud Exposed

Minnesota fraud mastermind gets nearly 42 years in prison in massive $250M 'Feeding Our Future' scheme

DOJ called the operation the 'single largest COVID-19 fraud scheme in the country,' with dozens convicted

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Minnesota fraud mastermind sentenced to 41.5 years in prison Video

Minnesota fraud mastermind sentenced to 41.5 years in prison

Aimee Bock, the mastermind behind the 'Feeding Our Future' fraud scheme, received a 41.5-year prison sentence from a Minnesota judge. The scheme involved the theft of nearly $250 million in COVID funding meant to feed hungry children. Bock's defense argued many actors were outside her control, while prosecutors highlighted the lasting damage and erosion of public trust caused by her crimes.

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The former leader of a Minnesota nonprofit was reportedly sentenced Thursday to nearly 42 years in prison for orchestrating a $250 million pandemic relief fraud scheme.

Aimee Bock, who headed the nonprofit "Feeding Our Future," was convicted last year on charges of conspiracy, fraud and bribery.

While the organization claimed to be feeding millions of needy children during the pandemic, the Justice Department described the operation as the "single largest COVID-19 fraud scheme in the country," The Associated Press reported.

Defendant in Feeding Our Future fraud case and luxury vehicle shown as trial evidence

The defendant in the Feeding Our Future fraud case appears alongside a luxury vehicle shown as evidence during the trial. Federal prosecutors said the nonprofit was used to carry out a massive child-nutrition fraud scheme. (Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office/Department of Justice)

A TIMELINE OF THE ‘LARGEST COVID-19 FRAUD SCHEME' IN THE UNITED STATES

Prosecutors told the court the nonprofit functioned as a "cash pipeline," relying on a web of fake distribution sites, fabricated lists of children and kickbacks.

Bock and her co-conspirators funneled the stolen taxpayer funds into lavish personal purchases, including real estate, luxury cars and international travel, the outlet reported.

During sentencing, Bock told the federal court, "I understand I failed. I failed the public, my family, everyone."

Aimee Bock standing and speaking in an indoor setting

Aimee Bock, executive director of nonprofit Feeding Our Future, was among 60 people charged in a $250 million scheme to defraud the federal government. (Shari L. Gross/Star Tribune)

MINNESOTA RESIDENTS SLAM WALZ, STATE OVERSIGHT AFTER $250M FEEDING OUR FUTURE FRAUD

Her attorney, Kenneth Udoibok, argued she should serve no more than three years, insisting she provided critical information to investigators and was unfairly scapegoated, the AP reported.

Former lead prosecutor Joe Thompson countered that Bock "did everything she could to earn this long sentence" and that the case "changed our state forever."

The sprawling investigation has led to the convictions of dozens of people, many hailing from the state's large Somali community.

Designer bags jewelry cash piles Lamborghini photo white Mercedes labeled Handy Helpers Spending

Government exhibits BB-50 and BB-1 display designer bags, jewelry, cash piles, a Lamborghini photo, and a white Mercedes labeled as "Handy Helpers Spending" to illustrate the lavish lifestyle linked to the network surrounding Aimee Bock. Prosecutors did not claim Bock personally purchased these items. (Department of Justice)

MASSIVE MEDICAID FRAUD SCHEME PUTS MINNESOTA’S FEDERAL FUNDING AT RISK — AND FALLOUT COULD WIDEN

Authorities are continuing to uncover broader social service fraud in Minnesota, with new charges filed this week against suspects accused of stealing millions through fraudulent Medicaid housing subsidies, illicit childcare center reimbursements and more than $21 million billed for unnecessary or unprovided autism therapy.

The Feeding Our Future scheme spurred the Trump administration's surge of federal officers to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area last winter, which led to violent protests and multiple fatal federal officer-involved shootings.

DOJ conspiracy diagram showing Aimee Bock at top with Salim Said and Safari Group operators below

A Department of Justice conspiracy diagram presented at trial shows Aimee Bock at the top of a fraud network involving Salim Said and Safari Group operators. Prosecutors said Bock approved claims that funneled millions to men in her network. (Department of Justice)

President Donald Trump previously labeled the state a "hub of fraudulent money laundering activity" and claimed "Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of Dollars are missing."

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The majority of the Somali-descendant defendants are U.S. citizens, according to the AP.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

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