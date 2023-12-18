Teen girl allegedly crashes car into Massachusetts police barracks while under the influence

A teenage girl has been arrested and charged after Massachusetts State Police say she slammed into a police barracks.

It happened Saturday evening, the state law enforcement agency said on Facebook. The girl was traveling southbound on Route 8 in Cheshire when the 2000 Nissan Altima she was allegedly driving "went off the road and struck the east front corner of the State Police-Cheshire Barracks."

Pictures from the scene show the crash impacted the building's brick exterior wall and damaged a kitchen area.

The suspect, only identified as being a 17-years-old from Pittsfield, and her 17-year-old female passenger were taken to a hospital for evaluation of potential minor injuries.

"After being examined, the driver was brought back to the Cheshire barracks and booked on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding and marked lanes violation," the social media post read.

A bail clerk released the girl on a $40 standard bail fee, and she is scheduled to appear in Pittsfield District Court for arraignment on Tuesday, police said.

No troopers inside the barracks were injured as a result of the crash. Emergency repairs were made to the building, but state police said additional repairs are needed.

The building remains in operation for troopers to continue working there.