Boston mayor posts photo of controversial 'electeds of color' party despite criticism

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has proudly posted a photo of all the attendees of her "electeds of color" holiday party despite the gathering coming in for heavy criticism for excluding white lawmakers.

Wu, 38, who is the city's first Asian-American mayor, posted a photo to Instagram of 17 people smiling and sitting around a dinner table at the exclusive bash which took place Wednesday.

"Last night was my turn to host the annual holiday dinner for Boston’s elected officials of color – a special moment to appreciate that our affinity group now includes leadership across city, state, county, and federal offices," Wu wrote in the caption alongside the photo.

Earlier this week, a member of Wu’s staff mistakenly sent the entire city council an invitation to the party at the city-owned Parkman House near the Massachusetts Statehouse.

Having realized the error, the aide sent out a second email about 15 minutes later apologizing for the initial email. The 13-member city council is made up of six minorities and seven White members. It is understood that the White members were not invited.

While the mayor and her aide apologized for the accidental invite, they did not apologize for planning a party that excluded White city leaders.

Critics have panned the party as being segregationist and anti-White, with Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld accusing Wu of having a history of "blatant racism."

The exclusionary invite was criticized Wednesday by one White member of the city council as "unfortunate and divisive," according to the Boston Herald.

However, Black City Councilor Brian Worrell held a different opinion and defended the invitation, suggesting the holiday party was merely a way to represent "all kinds of special groups" in the Boston government.

On Friday, Wu championed the dinner party as a celebration of diversity, writing that the number of minority lawmakers has grown since she was first elected to the city council in 2014.

"Not too long ago in Boston, we didn’t need such a big table to fit electeds of color," Wu wrote in her Instagram post.

"But over my time as a City Councilor and now Mayor, following so many leaders who have paved the way, I’ve proudly watched this group grow and create space for mentorship and fellowship among many who are breaking down barriers while holding the weight of being the first or only."

"And at the holidays, we take the time to celebrate and enjoy each other’s company!"

Ricardo Patrón, Wu’s press secretary, said no city funds were used to pay for the party.

The photo sparked a mixed reaction online, although one poster claimed Wu was pulling down unfavorable comments.

"You can delete my comment over and over commies, I will continue to celebrate your segregation efforts!" wrote one poster.

"You're an absolute disgrace to the city of Boston!!! Shame on you," wrote another.

Wu did have supporters in the comments section.

"Great to see such diversity! Every American should see themselves represented in their elected officials!" wrote one of them.

"To everyone saying this is segregation, literally every space of prominence and power has been only White people for centuries," wrote another advocate of Wu’s actions.

"We are allowed to gather and find solidarity with other POC (people of color) [in] most every other space we are in we are a minority. It is okay for us to TAKE UP SPACE."

Fox News’ Kristine Parks and the Associated Press contributed to this report.