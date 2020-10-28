Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

One teen dead, another injured after broad daylight shooting in NYC

The teen celebrated his birthday last week

New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A teen was shot dead and another injured when a gunman opened fire on a Brooklyn street in broad daylight Wednesday, police said.

A 17-year-old was shot once in the chest and once in the face around 2:30 p.m. in Flatbush, cops said. He was rushed to Kings County Hospital but didn’t survive.

A 16-year-old suffered a bullet wound to the arm, and was taken to the same hospital in stable condition, cops said.

“They’re talking to this kid now,” a police spokesman said. “Hopefully, he’s able to reveal something.”

Police said it was a possible attempted robbery. The 17-year-old had a birthday five days ago, cops said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting comes amid a spike in gun violence in the city.