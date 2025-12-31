Tech-savvy thieves exploit obits, online posts to strike homes while families grieve, expert warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thieves targeting the homes of people whose loved ones recently died is not a new tactic, but a law enforcement expert warns it may be resurfacing as criminals increasingly exploit publicly available information to predict when homes will be vacant.

In California’s South Bay, families say their loved ones’ homes were burglarized shortly after obituaries were published, raising concerns that criminals may be scanning obituaries and funeral announcements to identify vulnerable properties while families are grieving.

Retired Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Jeff Wenninger told Fox News Digital that while these cases feel especially cruel, the motivation behind them is typically not personal.

"Using obituaries is just one method of casing a location," Wenninger said. "Really, we have to be pragmatic about predictability and vulnerability. Predictability is the suspect being able to predict when you will not be home."

HOW PUBLIC PROBATE RECORDS FUEL INHERITANCE SCAMS

Wenninger explained that criminals rarely rely on a single detail. Instead, they piece together multiple indicators, including obituaries, memorial announcements and routine disruptions, to determine when a home, or even several homes connected to one family, may be unoccupied.

"When you’re talking about using obituaries, that’s just another means in which the suspects are able to find out and predict your movements and activity in order to exploit and victimize you by burglarizing your residence," he said.

Wenninger said similar targeting tactics have been seen in a series of high-profile burglaries involving professional athletes, where criminals exploit predictable schedules and absences.

DAD FIGHTS OFF REPEAT OFFENDER ACCUSED OF CREEPING TOWARD KIDS AS FAMILY SLEPT – ‘SOMEBODY’S IN OUR HOUSE’

"When you look at professional athletes, all someone has to do is look at a game schedule to know when they’re not going to be home," Wenninger said. "That same predictability applies to funerals, travel or any major disruption in routine."

He noted that many of those cases involve organized burglary groups that plan ahead, move quickly and target specific valuables.

"These groups are very specific about what they want," Wenninger said. "They’re not going in to ransack a place. They want jewelry, watches, cash, and they want to get in and out fast."

REPEAT OFFENDER WITH VIOLENT PAST ACCUSED OF MURDERING WOMAN DURING HOME INVASION

In Saratoga, California, a family told KNTV NBC Bay Area that their mother-in-law’s home was burglarized in late November, just two days after her obituary appeared in a local newspaper. Security camera video obtained by the outlet shows at least two suspects entering the home and later leaving hours afterward, with one person seen carrying a safe.

Relatives told KNTV that the burglars used an ax to break through a rear sliding glass door and stole sterling silverware and a safe, which was empty.

"We’re already grappling with the loss of our mother-in-law, and this just adds insult to injury," relative John Tuttle told KNTV, calling the crime "below human dignity."

MASKED THIEVES IN SOUTH AMERICAN CRIME RING LOOT AMERICAN HOMES IN COORDINATED PATTERN, POLICE WARN

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital that the victim of the Saratoga robbery had recently passed away, and an obituary was published in a local newspaper. The burglary occurred shortly afterward, and several items were taken from the home.

Officials said the investigation is active and remains ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

"We encourage residents to take precautions when away from home, such as securing doors and windows, notifying trusted neighbors, and avoiding publicly sharing travel or funeral details until after the event," the sheriff's office advised.

KNTV also reported on a similar incident in nearby Los Gatos, where another family said their father’s home was broken into one day after an obituary was published. According to the outlet, thieves stole guns, sterling silverware and irreplaceable family heirlooms.

"Who takes advantage of someone at the saddest and weakest moments of their life?" the family member told KNTV.

Wenninger said obituaries can be particularly useful to criminals because they often include service details and family names, which can expose multiple residences at once.

HOW SCAMMERS TARGET YOU EVEN WITHOUT SOCIAL MEDIA

"The obituary will tell you things about when the services are, and unfortunately, it oftentimes will give names of other family members," Wenninger said. "People can research that through identifiable information where other people in the family live, knowing that they’re likely to be at those services."

He added that these crimes often involve planning rather than spur-of-the-moment decisions.

"When someone is utilizing the obituary, that does involve planning," Wenninger said. "They want to get in and out very quickly, and they’re very specific on what they want."

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STARS KATHY HILTON, SUTTON STRACKE TARGETED IN SEPARATE HOME BURGLARIES

According to Wenninger, modern technology has shifted the balance in favor of criminals.

"Technology is a game changer, but it’s being unfortunately used more optimally by the bad actor than it is the person trying to protect themselves," he said.

Wenninger said families can reduce risk by making homes appear occupied during funerals, travel or periods of loss, including having people come and go, keeping lights on and avoiding obvious signs of absence.

He also cautioned against sharing real-time information publicly.

"People like to post things in real time, and really you’re potentially putting yourself in harm’s way because you’re making yourself predictable," he said. "Less is more. Post it after you get home."

Security expert Michael Leininger previously told KNTV that families should limit the amount of personal information included in obituaries, including service logistics and family names that could expose additional homes while relatives are away.

Despite the disturbing nature of the crimes, Wenninger stressed that awareness, not fear, is the goal.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"This isn’t about overreacting or allowing the threat of being burglarized to dictate what you do socially," he said. "It’s about being aware of what is being done to identify potential victims and taking the steps necessary to defeat those measures."

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.