Truck launched 100 feet into air crashes through Oregon family home

A truck flew roughly 100 feet into the air before crashing into an Oregon home, police said.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 13 in a residential neighborhood in Tigard, located about 10 miles south of Portland.

Witnesses reported the driver was speeding and driving recklessly when he struck a dirt mound on the side of the road. Investigators believe the impact launched the truck into the air, sending it over a 3-foot brick wall and into the side of the house.

"We’re thankful no one was seriously hurt. We appreciate the help from neighboring agencies in responding to this crash, including TVF&R, Beaverton Police, King City Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office," the department said in a statement.

The Tigard Police Department said when officers arrived, the driver was initially unconscious and both he and a passenger were trapped inside the vehicle.

Firefighters with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue rescued them from the truck, and both were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police identified the driver as Jacob Hankins, 33. He was charged with reckless driving and recklessly endangering.

The family inside the home was not injured, though the house sustained significant damage.

"I got woken up – just the slamming and the house rumbled and like, it was – it was crazy," homeowner David Brudnok told CBS affiliate Koin 6. "And then my wife was knitting in the room just right there and I heard her start screaming my name."

Brudnok said the truck tore a massive hole through his home, demolishing what once was the bathroom.

The local station reported that the family is still waiting to learn whether their insurance will cover the damage to the home. For now, they are staying in a hotel paid for by the insurance company.