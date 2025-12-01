Repeat offender with violent past accused of murdering woman during home invasion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man with a long history of arrests is now accused of killing a woman during a home invasion in a quiet San Francisco neighborhood, a case that is renewing scrutiny of California’s mental-health diversion system.

Cassidy Wyatt Allen, 45, appeared in court Wednesday to face special-circumstance murder and first-degree burglary charges in the death of 38-year-old Jessica Alejandra Sanchez Landaverde. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced the charges in a news release.

DA Brooke Jenkins, speaking to KTVU, said Allen could face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

"Our hearts break for this family," Jenkins told the outlet. "It does not appear they had any connection to one another and so, yes again, this is one of the sadly, most scariest types of crimes that we can imagine, happening."

According to the DA’s office, police were dispatched just before 3 p.m. on Nov. 23 to a home on the 200 block of Granada Avenue after a tenant returned and heard someone inside rush to the front door and lock it.

"Terrified and alarmed, she ran back to her vehicle and called 911," the district attorney's office said.

When officers arrived, they saw that a window near the front door was slightly open and the blinds were bent, even though the front door appeared untouched. When they pushed it open, they discovered Sanchez Landaverde lying on her back near the foot of the bed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later that day, officers responding to a welfare check near 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard located a man matching the description of a person of interest in the killing. Police detained him and identified him as Allen. Investigators determined they had probable cause to arrest him.

Allen was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of murder and first-degree burglary. He is being held without bail, according to jail records.

His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 17.

A review of court records shows this was not his first encounter with the criminal-justice system. Court records reviewed by The California Post show he previously faced arrests for second-degree robbery, battery, assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting injury on an elder or dependent adult, and possession of burglary tools and drug paraphernalia.

Allen also had a run-in with police in Del Norte County in 2022. Capt. Kyle Stevens of the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital that Allen was arrested on Jan. 28, 2022, by the Crescent City Police Department for violating Penal Code §415.3 for using offensive or provocative words in public that are likely to provoke an immediate violent reaction.

"He was basically challenging people to a fight," Stevens said.

Allen was booked into the Del Norte County Jail and released the same day on a promise to appear. Stevens said Allen never returned for a court appearance and no warrant was issued, which typically indicates prosecutors declined to pursue the case.

Stevens emphasized that Allen was not a resident of Del Norte County and had no other law-enforcement contacts there. He appeared to be a transient individual passing through the region, likely continuing south toward the Bay Area after his release.

At least one earlier case resulted in Allen being placed in California’s mental-health diversion program, a system that steers eligible defendants into treatment instead of incarceration. If participants comply with treatment and avoid new arrests, charges may be paused or dismissed.

Under Penal Code §1001.36, judges must determine whether a defendant’s mental-health disorder significantly contributed to the offense and whether they pose an "unreasonable risk" to public safety before granting diversion.

Critics argue the program has expanded too far, sometimes encompassing defendants with violent histories.

Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper is among those warning that the diversion statute has become a loophole misused by chronic offenders.

"There’s room for diversion somewhere, especially someone that has an addiction problem," Cooper previously told Fox News Digital. "But what’s happened is they open the gates wide. So right now everyone’s taking advantage of it. A lot of criminals are. They’re really abusing the system, and that’s the unfortunate part about it."

While Allen’s current charges, special-circumstance murder and first-degree burglary, are explicitly barred from diversion eligibility under state law, his earlier placement into the program despite repeated arrests is likely to intensify debate over how judges assess risk.

Neighbors told KTVU they were stunned that such a violent attack occurred in their typically quiet and safe neighborhood.

"I am saddened by it because I think our city is generally going in the right direction. We’ve turned the corner," neighbor Rose Galloway said. "Incidents like this are going to happen in a big city every once in a while. I’m sad to hear about it happening so close to us."

Neighbors told the outlet they often see a foot patrol officer along Ocean Boulevard and say the area generally feels safe.

"I have seen this neighborhood change for the better over the years. It’s incredible," said Garrett Naro. "Crime is not something we think about. It’s very safe."

The case is now being handled by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Homicide Unit. Investigators say they are still gathering evidence and urge anyone with information to contact the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 1-415-575-4444.

Fox News Digital reached out to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office for comment.

