‘Real Housewives’ stars Kathy Hilton, Sutton Stracke targeted in separate home burglaries

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke's homes were broken into while the two were away at BravoCon for the weekend.

Stracke's home was targeted around 11:54 a.m. Nov. 15, the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital.

"The individuals involved entered through a kitchen window and stole all of my luxury handbags, including pieces from Hermès, Chanel and other designers. They also took my fine jewelry," Stracke said in a statement to NBC News.

"I am cooperating fully with authorities as they continue their investigation."

Hilton's home was broken into around 11:48 p.m. that same Saturday, the LAPD told Fox News Digital. The suspect or suspects were gone before police arrived. Officers checked the home and surrounding area, but no suspects were located. It's unclear what, if anything, was taken.

"There was a break-in," a spokesperson for Hilton confirmed to NBC. "Everyone is fine."

The reality star's husband, Rick Hilton, was reportedly home at the time. TMZ reported Rick called 911 to report three burglars inside the residence. He was reportedly inside the home when he called to report the ongoing burglary.

Saturday’s burglaries followed an attempted break-in at fellow "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp’s home in July.

The fellow "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star shared security footage of three men dressed in black hoodies jumping over the gate at the front of her property and across her driveway.

A second clip showed the three men making their way across the yard on the side of the house before quickly returning to the front of the house and fleeing the property.

"We are grateful that everyone is unharmed," she said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. "While we are shaken, we are fortunate to have the latest in home security systems, which scared off the intruders. Authorities were alerted and swiftly responded. We appreciate everyone’s heightened concern in light of recent criminal activities in our area, but we are safe."

The "Real Housewives" break-ins are part of a larger string of celebrity home break-ins.

Celebrities, including Brad Pitt and Lionel Richie, have also been victims of recent burglaries.

The LAPD previously confirmed to Fox News Digital that four individuals were taken into custody in the burglary at a residence believed to belong to Pitt in August.

According to a police report, three suspects scaled a fence, entered the yard and broke in through a front window in May. They then "ransacked" the property and fled with various items, police said.

