Bryan Kohberger

Unsealed records in Idaho student murders detail victims' injuries, final movements

Kaylee Goncalves sustained 38 wounds, Madison Mogen 28, Xana Kernodle 67 and Ethan Chapin 17, according to court filing

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
WARNING: Graphic Content

Unsealed court records have provided a detailed forensic account of the November 2022 University of Idaho slayings, revealing specific injury counts and new analysis regarding the students' final movements.

According to a supplemental expert disclosure reviewed by Fox News Digital, a bloodstain pattern analyst reviewed autopsy materials, crime scene photographs and laboratory testing to outline anticipated testimony for the trial.

According to the filing, Kaylee Goncalves sustained approximately 38 sharp-force wounds, Madison Mogen 28, Xana Kernodle 67 and Ethan Chapin 17. The filing did not include the full autopsy reports of each victim, but revealed the key autopsy findings.

IDAHO MURDER VICTIMS' FAMILIES EXPRESS OUTRAGE AFTER CRIME SCENE PHOTOS ACCIDENTALLY RELEASED

Idaho victims last photo

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

According to the report, all four victims were found in their bedrooms, with no evidence they left their room at 1122 Kings Road after being attacked in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022.

Goncalves and Mogen were discovered together in Mogen's third-floor bedroom, lying in bed under a comforter.

Investigators found no blood on the bottoms of their feet, indicating neither woman stood after suffering fatal injuries.

Chapin was found on the bed in Kernodle's second-floor bedroom, partially covered by bedding, and he also showed no blood on the bottoms of his socks.

Kernodle, however, was found on the floor of her bedroom and was the only victim with evidence of movement after the attack. According to investigators, blood was present on the bottoms of her bare feet, showing she stepped in blood and moved around inside her room during the attack.

Bryan Kohberger during his sentencing hearing

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse, for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago.  (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

The details of the students' slaying emerged after Bryan Kohberger was sentenced in the killings.

In July 2025, Kohberger pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder as part of a plea agreement that spared him the death penalty. He was sentenced to four consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole and is incarcerated at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution.

Idaho house where four students were killed

Idaho prosecutors released images of a 3D model of the house at 1122 King Road. (Latah County Prosecutors Office)

The Idaho State Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
