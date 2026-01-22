Expand / Collapse search
Idaho murder victims' families express outrage after crime scene photos accidentally released

Photographs from the 2022 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students were made accessible without proper controls, according to court filings

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Michael Ruiz Fox News
The Idaho court should be sympathetic to the Kohberger victims' families and their wants, says Donna Rotunno Video

The Idaho court should be sympathetic to the Kohberger victims' families and their wants, says Donna Rotunno

Fox News contributor Donna Rotunno explains the legal hurdles victims' families face in trying to permantly block the release of Bryan Kohberger crime scene photos on 'America Reports.'

WARNING: Graphic Content

Crime scene photographs from the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students were accidentally released this week, triggering outrage from victims’ families.

According to family members, the photographs showed the interior of the off-campus Moscow, Idaho, home where students Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death on Nov. 13, 2022.

The family of Goncalves said the exposure of the images reflected a lapse in judgment and basic safeguards, arguing that evidence from a quadruple homicide should never have been made accessible without strict controls.

"Please be kind & as difficult as it is, place yourself outside of yourself & consume the content as if it were your loved one," the Goncalves family said in a statement. "Your daughter, your sister, your son or brother. Murder isn’t entertainment & crime scene photos aren’t content."

The University of Idaho students killed in a November 2022 attack pose together in the final photo taken of them all together, with the faces of two surviving roommates blurred.

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

IDAHO MURDERS BODYCAM FOOTAGE SHOWS SURVIVING ROOMMATE'S CHILLING ACCOUNT

In earlier court filings, families sought emergency intervention to prevent further dissemination of the images.

A motion for a temporary restraining order was filed Aug. 12, and Judge Megan Marshall granted the request on Aug. 15. Court records show a permanent injunction barring further release of certain materials was issued Oct. 1.

King Road house, tire marks in snow, police tape

A watchman parked outside 1122 King Road on Dec. 11, 2022, four weeks after four students were stabbed to death inside. A year later, the property was scheduled for demolition. Critics believe it should remain standing until the suspect goes to trial. (Michael Ruiz/Fox News Digital)

Attorneys for the city of Moscow told the court that while they may personally oppose releasing the images, their authority is limited by Idaho’s public records law, which generally favors disclosure and allows only narrow privacy exemptions. They described themselves as "middlemen" under the statute.

The city has already released redacted body-camera footage and photos showing parts of the interior of the home at 1122 King Road.

Bryan Kohberger adjusts his seat at the Ada County Courthouse, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit over a white T-shirt

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing on July 23, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. Kohberger pleaded guilty in exchange for being spared the death penalty for the stabbing of four University of Idaho students nearly three years ago. (Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images)

The photographs emerged more than three years after Bryan Kohberger was charged in the killings.

In July 2025, Kohberger pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder as part of a plea agreement that spared him the death penalty. He was sentenced to four consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole and is incarcerated at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution.

The Idaho State Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
