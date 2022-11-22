Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Tacoma shooting leaves 2 dead

Police arrested 28-year-old male on 2 counts of first-degree murder

Associated Press
Two people were shot and killed in Tacoma and a man has been arrested, police said.

Someone called 911 just after 8 a.m. Monday saying they found a man who appeared to be deceased, the Tacoma Police Department said in a news release.

Two people were found dead with gunshot wounds in Tacoma. The Tacoma Police have arrested a 28-year-old male on two counts of first-degree murder.



Responding officers found the person with an apparent fatal gunshot wound, and found another man nearby who also appeared to have died of a gunshot wound, police said.

Detectives identified and arrested a 28-year-old man, and he was booked into jail on investigation of two counts of first-degree murder, according to police.