Tacoma shooting leaves 2 dead

Two people were shot and killed in Tacoma and a man has been arrested, police said.

Someone called 911 just after 8 a.m. Monday saying they found a man who appeared to be deceased, the Tacoma Police Department said in a news release.

Responding officers found the person with an apparent fatal gunshot wound, and found another man nearby who also appeared to have died of a gunshot wound, police said.

Detectives identified and arrested a 28-year-old man, and he was booked into jail on investigation of two counts of first-degree murder, according to police.