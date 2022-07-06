Washington teen girl shot and killed while riding in car, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed in Tacoma, Washington Wednesday afternoon while riding in a car, police said.

Tacoma police said juveniles were inside a car near the area of 19th and Martin Luther King Jr. Way in the Hilltop neighborhood when someone shot at them.

The victim drove to the 1900 block of South Ainsworth where medical aid was called, but the teen girl died on scene, police said.

Police said the scene remained active and urged people to stay away from the area. No further information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

