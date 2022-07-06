Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Washington teen girl shot and killed while riding in car, police say

Medics rendered aid but were unable to save the teen

A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed in Tacoma, Washington Wednesday afternoon while riding in a car, police said.

Tacoma police said juveniles were inside a car near the area of 19th and Martin Luther King Jr. Way in the Hilltop neighborhood when someone shot at them.

The crime scene of a shooting in Tacoma, Washington. 

The crime scene of a shooting in Tacoma, Washington.  (Tacoma Police Department)

The victim drove to the 1900 block of South Ainsworth where medical aid was called, but the teen girl died on scene, police said.

POLICE REFORMS LIMITING TRAFFIC STOPS CONTRIBUTED TO RISE IN DUI FATALITIES, EXPERTS SAY

Police said the scene remained active and urged people to stay away from the area. No further information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

