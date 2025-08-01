Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Illegal Immigrants

ICE lodges detainer against illegal migrant charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting neighbor in Texas

Jose Maldonado-Zavala from Honduras was first deported in 2011 before allegedly attacking neighbor in Pasadena apartment complex

By Brooke Taylor , Greg Norman Fox News
close
ICE Texas operation nabs high-profile migrant criminals Video

ICE Texas operation nabs high-profile migrant criminals

Fox News correspondent Brooke Taylor reports on an ICE Texas capturing over 400 migrants in a week-long operation. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer on a previously deported illegal migrant charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in his apartment complex in Pasadena, Texas. 

In arrest records from July 2, investigators said Jose Maldonado-Zavala, a 60-year-old from Honduras, pretended the victim's air conditioner was leaking into his apartment, then grabbed and dragged her into his apartment and sexually assaulted her. The victim then fought off the suspect and managed to escape, according to records.  

"This depraved criminal illegal alien should have never been in our country," said Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "Local police charged Maldonado-Zavala with kidnapping and sexually assaulting his neighbor.  

"We will not allow criminal illegal aliens to prey on American citizens. This monster was already deported once in 2011. Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, we now have the most secure border in history and have stopped criminals like this from invading our country," McLaughlin added. 

ICE AGENTS CAPTURE CRIMINAL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ACCUSED OF STALKING GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL 

Jose Maldonado-Zavala and ICE agent

Jose Maldonado-Zavala is facing multiple charges following his arrest in Pasadena, Texas. (DHS; Nick de la Torre/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Maldonado-Zavala was first sent back to Honduras in 2011 after illegally entering the U.S. near Hidalgo, Texas, according to ICE. 

He later entered the U.S. again at an unknown date and location, and without inspection by an immigration official, according to the agency. 

ICE PLACES DETAINER ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT FACING CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY KILLING TEEN: 'EVIL CRIMES' 

many police officials crowd car as they detain a man

ICE made 422 arrests recently in a weeklong operation in Houston. (Fox News)

The Pasadena Police Department said in late July that "Investigators believe there may be additional victims in the area." 

They added that "If you or someone you know has had an interaction" with Maldonado-Zavala and "believe a crime may have occurred," contact law enforcement. 

Man with vest that says "ICE." Nearby, the word "POLICE" can be seen.

ICE has placed a detainer on Jose Maldonado-Zavala. (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

His bond in the case has been set at $250,000, KHOU reported. 

Brooke Taylor is a Dallas-based correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). She joined the network in 2024.