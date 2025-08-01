ICE lodges detainer against illegal migrant charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting neighbor in Texas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer on a previously deported illegal migrant charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in his apartment complex in Pasadena, Texas.

In arrest records from July 2, investigators said Jose Maldonado-Zavala, a 60-year-old from Honduras, pretended the victim's air conditioner was leaking into his apartment, then grabbed and dragged her into his apartment and sexually assaulted her. The victim then fought off the suspect and managed to escape, according to records.

"This depraved criminal illegal alien should have never been in our country," said Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "Local police charged Maldonado-Zavala with kidnapping and sexually assaulting his neighbor.

"We will not allow criminal illegal aliens to prey on American citizens. This monster was already deported once in 2011. Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, we now have the most secure border in history and have stopped criminals like this from invading our country," McLaughlin added.

Maldonado-Zavala was first sent back to Honduras in 2011 after illegally entering the U.S. near Hidalgo, Texas, according to ICE.

He later entered the U.S. again at an unknown date and location, and without inspection by an immigration official, according to the agency.

The Pasadena Police Department said in late July that "Investigators believe there may be additional victims in the area."

They added that "If you or someone you know has had an interaction" with Maldonado-Zavala and "believe a crime may have occurred," contact law enforcement.

