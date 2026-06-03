Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Piker unleashes on Israel after ban from UK

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Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Hasan Piker says UK barred him, rips 'unbelievable...power' of pro-Israel groups

- Why a pro-Israel influencer turned down a chance to co-host FIFA event

- Jews, Muslims and Christians unite at anti-Mamdani rally

TOP STORY: Left-wing political commentator Hasan Piker and his uncle Cenk Uygur were barred from entering the United Kingdom ahead of scheduled appearances at SXSW London and the Oxford Union. The British Home Office canceled their travel authorizations, citing risks "not conducive to the public good." Piker fiercely slammed the decision, claiming the U.K. revoked his visa "at the behest of Israel."

VIDEO: Dem Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow of Michigan rips her party for antisemitism, reveals attendee at DNC convention used slur against husband. WATCH HERE:

NO THANKS: Pro-Israel influencer and sports reporter Emily Austin rejected an offer from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to co-host a FIFA World Cup event. After consulting mentors, Austin snubbed the request, fearing the progressive politician was using her as a cynical "olive branch" to repair his strained relationship with the Jewish community rather than offering a genuine gesture.

FAITH UNITED: An unprecedented interfaith alliance of Jewish, Muslim, and Christian New Yorkers united outside Gracie Mansion to protest Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Protesters slammed the progressive leader, accusing him of fueling radicalism and failing to safeguard the Jewish community. Muslim attendees specifically warned that Islamist extremists have hijacked their religion, joining forces with other faiths to demand the mayor's removal.

BACKLASH BREWS: Harvard’s appointment of Sheryl WuDunn as vice chair of its Board of Overseers’ executive committee has sparked fierce backlash from students and alumni. Critics blast the university for elevating WuDunn amid intense scrutiny over her husband, New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, whose heavily criticized piece on Israeli guards was condemned by Israel's Foreign Ministry as a modern "blood libel."

GUEST EDITORIAL: Rabbi Menachem Margolin, founder of the European Jewish Association, warns that the wave of violent antisemitism sweeping through Europe is headed for the U.S. "Europe has already seen this movie. We know exactly how it ends. America still has time to write a different one. But not much."

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "At the Democratic convention, an attendee yelled an antisemitic slur at my husband, who is Jewish and was walking with my 5-year-old daughter. That is terrifying," - Mallory McMorrow, a Democratic candidate for Senate in Michigan.

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