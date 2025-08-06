Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Donald Trump

Pennsylvania man charged for allegedly threatening to kill Trump before he took office

Pennsylvania man allegedly posted he was 'going to kill Trump,' and threatened MAGA Republicans on social media platform

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
close
A 22-year-old Pennsylvania man was federally charged for allegedly threatening to kill then-President-elect Donald Trump before he took office, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. 

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said Jacob Buckley, using a TikTok account under the name "Jacob_buckley," wrote on Jan. 16, "I hate MAGA republicans bro on god I’ll kill all of them."

He also wrote on the TikTok account, "I’m going to kill Trump," and, "Bro we going into a literal oligarchy in 4 days and im going to kill Trump," according to prosecutors. 

Buckley, of Port Matilda, was "charged by criminal information for threatening Donald J. Trump as the President-elect," the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, following an investigation by the U.S. Secret Service.

FEDERAL GRAND JURY INDICTS MAN FOR THREATENING TO ASSASSINATE TRUMP AFTER REELECTION 

Trump speaks in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks after signing an executive order to create a White House Olympics task force to handle security and other issues related to the LA 2028 summer Olympic Games on Aug. 5, 2025. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst/TPX Images of the Day)

"The maximum penalty upon conviction on the Information is 5 years’ imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, a fine, and the imposition of a special assessment," the office added. 

The development comes weeks after a Rhode Island man was charged for allegedly threatening to kill Trump and multiple members of his administration on Truth Social. 

RHODE ISLAND MAN CHARGED FOR ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TO KILL TRUMP, OTHER ADMINISTRATION OFFICIALS 

Donald Trump sworn in

President Donald Trump takes the oath on the day of his Presidential Inauguration at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 20, 2025. The threats Buckley allegedly made against him were posted on TikTok on Jan. 16, prosecutors said. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

The Department of Justice said in early July that 37-year-old Carl Montague was charged with threats against the president, interstate threats, threats to assault and kidnap, or murder of a U.S. official, judge or law enforcement officer. 

Montague was accused of writing a profanity-laced post on Truth Social on June 27, 2025, threatening to shoot and kill Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. 

Trump on White House roof

President Donald Trump gestures from the roof of the West Wing of the White House as he takes a tour on Aug. 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The FBI later said in a criminal complaint that Montague does not own or have access to weapons, nor did he have plans, intentions or the means to travel to commit such violence. 

Fox News’ Greg Wehner contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.