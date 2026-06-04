Man found with zip ties and duct tape charged with assaulting five women on UCLA campus in under an hour

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A man found with zip ties and duct tape has been charged with assaulting five women in less than an hour on the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) campus last week.

Olumuyiwa Akindahunsi, 29, allegedly sexually assaulted two women and tried to sexually assault a third at UCLA, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. He allegedly physically assaulted two other women. Four of the women are students.

Akindahunsi, who is not a student at the university, is charged with one felony count of attempted kidnapping to commit a forcible rape, three felony counts of assault with the intent to commit a forcible rape during the commission of a first-degree burglary, and two felony counts of assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

"These disturbing attacks strike at the core of campus safety, traumatizing five victims and unsettling campus life," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "We are working closely with the UCLA Police Department to bring the attacker to justice and ensure that he will be held fully accountable for his actions."

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"Our swift actions should send a powerful deterrent message to anyone thinking of coming onto a college campus to harm anyone: they will be arrested, prosecuted, and punished," he added. "Our university campuses need to be safe and protected spaces for our students, faculty, staff, and community, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that this happens."

Akindahunsi's alleged spree began at 11:30 p.m. on May 28 when he attacked a woman on Bruin Walk, a main campus walkway, and fled with her phone, authorities said.

Minutes later, he slipped behind two women into their dorm building and followed them to their room, prosecutors said. He allegedly sexually assaulted one of the women and assaulted the other. Both women managed to escape.

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Afterward, Akindahunsi entered a different dorm building and attempted to kidnap a woman walking down a hallway, authorities said. She broke free and fled.

Authorities said that shortly after, Akindahunsi sexually assaulted a woman in the hallway of her dorm, when a resident intervened and Akindahunsi fled the scene.

He was arrested by campus police minutes later near a parking structure after officers were flagged down by witnesses, the UCLA Police Department said.

Multiple witnesses identified Akindahunsi as the attacker, police said. He was found with zip ties, duct tape, and paracord, authorities said.

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Akindahunsi is being held in the Los Angeles County Jail with no bail, according to jail records. His citizenship status was not immediately clear.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the university, as well as the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).