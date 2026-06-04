Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Police and Law Enforcement

Man found with zip ties and duct tape charged with assaulting five women on UCLA campus in under an hour

Olumuyiwa Akindahunsi, 29, faces attempted kidnapping and assault charges after allegedly targeting four students

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
DOJ sues UCLA over alleged failure to protect Jewish, Israeli students Video

DOJ sues UCLA over alleged failure to protect Jewish, Israeli students

The Department of Justice launches a lawsuit against UCLA, citing the university's alleged indifference to discrimination and violence targeting Jewish and Israeli students during a 2024 protest where agitators beat and pepper-sprayed students. Human rights attorney Brooke Goldstein discusses how antisemitism is being politicized.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man found with zip ties and duct tape has been charged with assaulting five women in less than an hour on the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) campus last week.

Olumuyiwa Akindahunsi, 29, allegedly sexually assaulted two women and tried to sexually assault a third at UCLA, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. He allegedly physically assaulted two other women. Four of the women are students.

Akindahunsi, who is not a student at the university, is charged with one felony count of attempted kidnapping to commit a forcible rape, three felony counts of assault with the intent to commit a forcible rape during the commission of a first-degree burglary, and two felony counts of assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

"These disturbing attacks strike at the core of campus safety, traumatizing five victims and unsettling campus life," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "We are working closely with the UCLA Police Department to bring the attacker to justice and ensure that he will be held fully accountable for his actions."

FORMER UCLA GYNECOLOGIST SENTENCED AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO SEXUALLY ASSAULTING PATIENTS AT SCHOOL

Campus of UCLA in Westwood, California, with buildings and trees

The campus of UCLA in Westwood, California. A man has been charged with allegedly assulting five woman in May on the UCLA campus in less than an hour. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

"Our swift actions should send a powerful deterrent message to anyone thinking of coming onto a college campus to harm anyone: they will be arrested, prosecuted, and punished," he added. "Our university campuses need to be safe and protected spaces for our students, faculty, staff, and community, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that this happens."

Akindahunsi's alleged spree began at 11:30 p.m. on May 28 when he attacked a woman on Bruin Walk, a main campus walkway, and fled with her phone, authorities said.

Minutes later, he slipped behind two women into their dorm building and followed them to their room, prosecutors said. He allegedly sexually assaulted one of the women and assaulted the other. Both women managed to escape.

STUDENTS AT TOP PARTY COLLEGE ON EDGE AFTER RAPE, STRANGULATION REPORTED IN CAMPUS HOUSING

UCLA campus buildings and trees in Westwood California

UCLA campus buildings are seen in Westwood, Calif., on Sept. 6, 2025. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Afterward, Akindahunsi entered a different dorm building and attempted to kidnap a woman walking down a hallway, authorities said. She broke free and fled.

Authorities said that shortly after, Akindahunsi sexually assaulted a woman in the hallway of her dorm, when a resident intervened and Akindahunsi fled the scene.

He was arrested by campus police minutes later near a parking structure after officers were flagged down by witnesses, the UCLA Police Department said.

Multiple witnesses identified Akindahunsi as the attacker, police said. He was found with zip ties, duct tape, and paracord, authorities said.

UCLA students praise Trump admin after lawsuit over antisemitism, say campus climate improving despite Iran conflict Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Akindahunsi is being held in the Los Angeles County Jail with no bail, according to jail records. His citizenship status was not immediately clear.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the university, as well as the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue