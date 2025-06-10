‘High-risk’ ICE flight deports over 100 illegal aliens, including convicted felons, to China

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just days after violent, anti-ICE riots first rocked Los Angeles, federal immigration agents announced a major enforcement operation deporting 122 illegal aliens to China, many of them convicted of crimes including murder, rape, and drug trafficking.

The June 3 deportation flight, led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Dallas, was part of a nationwide push to protect American communities and restore law and order.

According to an official ICE press release, the group included 96 men and 26 women, ranging in age from 19 to 68. All had final orders of removal and were held in ICE detention centers across the country.



ICE ARRESTS 'WORST OF THE WORST' ILLEGAL ALIENS IN LOS ANGELES WHILE PROTESTERS ADVOCATE FOR CRIMINALS: DHS

ICE officials say the charter flight to China was in the interest of public safety.

According to an ICE press release, many of the individuals removed had been convicted of serious felonies, including murder, rape, human smuggling, bribery, and narcotics trafficking.

One man removed was a 47-year-old with a murder conviction. Another was a 27-year-old found guilty of rape. Others listed included drug dealers and smugglers.

"Through our interagency partnerships and coordination across ICE field offices, we have successfully removed these individuals, many who were convicted of egregious crimes," said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Dallas acting Field Office Director Josh Johnson.



FEDERAL OFFICIALS SLAM DEMOCRATS FOR 'DANGEROUS' RHETORIC AS ICE AGENTS FACE VIOLENT MOBS IN LA, NYC

"This operation not only enhances the public safety of our communities across the U.S. but also strengthens national security. Our colleagues at ICE come to work every day to identify, arrest and remove illegal aliens who attempt to circumvent our nation’s immigration laws."

The flight also reflects the tough stance President Trump has taken in his second term when it comes to China.

The Trump administration has increased tariffs on Chinese imports, blamed Chinese companies for fueling the U.S. fentanyl crisis, and clamped down on tech exports. In response, Beijing has issued warnings to its citizens about traveling to American cities affected by civil unrest and imposed its own trade penalties.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Americans with information about immigration violations or criminal activity are urged to contact ICE at 866-DHS-2-ICE or submit a tip online at ice.gov.