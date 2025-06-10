Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Illegal Immigrants

‘High-risk’ ICE flight deports over 100 illegal aliens, including convicted felons, to China

Convicted criminals among those Chinese nationals removed as Trump takes stronger stance on immigration enforcement

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
Just days after violent, anti-ICE riots first rocked Los Angeles, federal immigration agents announced a major enforcement operation deporting 122 illegal aliens to China, many of them convicted of crimes including murder, rape, and drug trafficking.

The June 3 deportation flight, led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Dallas, was part of a nationwide push to protect American communities and restore law and order. 

According to an official ICE press release, the group included 96 men and 26 women, ranging in age from 19 to 68. All had final orders of removal and were held in ICE detention centers across the country.

ICE agents escort a male detainee in hand restraints up a stairway to a deportation plane

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel escort a detainee to board a charter flight to China during a large-scale removal operation, June 3, 2025. The flight was organized by ICE ERO Dallas. (ERO Dallas)

ICE officials say the charter flight to China was in the interest of public safety.

According to an ICE press release, many of the individuals removed had been convicted of serious felonies, including murder, rape, human smuggling, bribery, and narcotics trafficking. 

One man removed was a 47-year-old with a murder conviction. Another was a 27-year-old found guilty of rape. Others listed included drug dealers and smugglers.

"Through our interagency partnerships and coordination across ICE field offices, we have successfully removed these individuals, many who were convicted of egregious crimes," said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Dallas acting Field Office Director Josh Johnson.

Interior view of an airplane cabin filled with seated deportees awaiting departure

Dozens of individuals with final removal orders sit aboard a Department of Homeland Security charter flight bound for China, June 3, 2025. (ERO Dallas)

"This operation not only enhances the public safety of our communities across the U.S. but also strengthens national security. Our colleagues at ICE come to work every day to identify, arrest and remove illegal aliens who attempt to circumvent our nation’s immigration laws."

The flight also reflects the tough stance President Trump has taken in his second term when it comes to China.

Nighttime view of an ICE deportation operation with a large passenger plane and ICE vehicles

A Department of Homeland Security charter flight sits on the tarmac as ICE personnel prepare to board 122 illegal aliens for deportation to China, June 3, 2025. (ERO Dallas)

The Trump administration has increased tariffs on Chinese imports, blamed Chinese companies for fueling the U.S. fentanyl crisis, and clamped down on tech exports. In response, Beijing has issued warnings to its citizens about traveling to American cities affected by civil unrest and imposed its own trade penalties.

Americans with information about immigration violations or criminal activity are urged to contact ICE at 866-DHS-2-ICE or submit a tip online at ice.gov.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com