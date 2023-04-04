Expand / Collapse search
Missouri
Published

Suspect in Kansas City hotel killing arrested after police shootout

MO shooting suspect tried to run from hotel after shootout

Associated Press
Police arrested a suspect Tuesday in a killing at a Kansas City hotel after a shootout.

Officers responded around 5 a.m. to gunfire at the Days Inn & Suites, said Officer Donna Drake, a police spokeswoman. While some of them tried unsuccessfully to save the life of the wounded victim, others chased after the suspect as he ran from the hotel.

A suspect in a Kansas City hotel killing was arrested after officers exchanged gunfire with him.

Before arresting the suspect, officers exchanged gunfire with him, although no one was wounded, The Kansas City Star reports. The name of the suspect and victim weren't immediately released.

The city is on track for a particularly violent year, with 44 homicides recorded so far, compared to 37 at this point last year, The Star's data shows. This is noteworthy because 2022 was the second deadliest year on record, with 171 killings.