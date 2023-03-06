Suspect killed after shooting CA officer wearing a bulletproof vest

A police officer was shot in his bulletproof vest during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect who was killed by another officer following a pursuit in central California, authorities said.

The suspect sped away during a traffic stop Saturday evening in northwest Fresno, Police Chief Mindy Casto said.

A police helicopter crew monitored him as he drove recklessly, cutting off other vehicles and running red lights, Casto said.

When officers on the ground caught up to him, the suspect got out of his car and opened fire, according to police. Officers returned fire "and the suspect went down," Casto said.

The investigation was ongoing Sunday. It was not immediately known how many shots were fired by either the suspect or the two officers. The suspect's gun was fired at least once, according to the deputy chief.

"There’s also evidence that the officer was actually struck by gunfire in his ballistic vest," Casto said. The officer was not seriously hurt. The officer who shot the suspect was not injured.

The suspect, who was not named, had a lengthy criminal history with more than 20 arrests and six outstanding warrants, the Fresno Bee reported.