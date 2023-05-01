Suspect in high-speed Maine Maritime crash pleads not guilty to killing 4

A former Maine Maritime Academy student whose SUV crashed, killing four fellow students, pleaded not guilty Monday to manslaughter and other charges.

MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING 4 MAINE MARITIME STUDENTS IN FIERY DECEMBER CAR CRASH

Joshua Goncalves-Radding, 20, of North Babylon, New York, did not speak, except to answer "not guilty" 17 times, once for each charge, during his first court appearance since December's fiery crash in Castine. Bail was set at $5,000.

Prosecutors believe Goncalves-Radding was driving under the influence and traveling at between 106 mph and 111 mph before the SUV struck a tree and caught fire, according to the indictment.

MAINE MARITIME ACADEMY STUDENTS, FACULTY GATHER FOR CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR THE 4 STUDENTS KILLED IN SUV CRASH

Killed were Brian Kenealy, 20, of York, Maine; Chase Fossett, 21, of Gardiner, Maine; Luke Simpson, 22, of Rockport, Massachusetts; and Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah, Massachusetts, officials said. Goncalves-Radding and two other students survived the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The indictment issued last month included charges of manslaughter, aggravated operating under the influence, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger and one count each of criminal speeding, forgery and unlawful use of a license.