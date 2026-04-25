Suspect who fled US arrested in connection with caught-on-camera killing of 15-year-old in NYC park

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New York City Police Department (NYPD) detectives arrested Zahir Davis, 18, on Friday night following an urgent search for the person who gunned down a child at a Queens playground earlier this month, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced in a Saturday X post.

Davis is charged with murder in connection with the April 16 killing of 15-year-old Jaden Pierre, Tisch wrote.

Officials said Davis fled to Jamaica after Pierre was shot, but returned to New York on Friday where he was immediately arrested by NYPD detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force.

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Authorities said Pierre was shot at 6:15 p.m. on April 16 near Merrick and Baisley boulevards in Queens. The next day, the NYPD released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with the killing.

Social media video of the incident showed a male repeatedly striking a young boy with his hands before opening fire toward the child. A crowd that had formed around the pair immediately dispersed after gunshots rang out.

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New Yorkers, most notably former Mayor Eric Adams, harshly criticized Mayor Zohran Mamdani for failing to immediately respond to the shooting.

"A 15-year-old kid was beaten and shot to death at a Southeast Queens playground yesterday. And somehow this isn’t the top story," Adams wrote in an April 17 post on X.

"Where is everyone else, including NYC Mayor Mamdani? Outrage shouldn’t depend on zip code. Every child deserves protection," Adams added.

Mamdani held a closed-door meeting with community leaders to discuss the incident on April 20, he told reporters.

He later addressed the shooting publicly during an unrelated news conference Wednesday for Earth Day.

"I shared my thoughts on this the other evening, where I spoke about the fact that this was heartbreaking. It was heartbreaking, not just for what it means for his family and his friends, I know it was also heartbreaking for so many New Yorkers to watch this video and see others simply witness what unfolded as opposed to step[ping] up to address it," Mamdani said.

"That is also our responsibility as a city government. I know that I have full confidence in the NYPD's abilities to hold the individual responsible accountable," he continued.

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Mamdani did not attend a Monday vigil organized for Pierre but said he was setting up a time to meet with Pierre's family.

Fox News Digital contacted the NYPD and Mamdani's office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.