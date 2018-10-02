7 worst places to propose
Preparing to pop the question? An important component to consider is the location of the proposal. The spot doesn’t need to be especially glamorous, but a tacky, trashy place will certainly kill the mood, if not the chances your partner will say yes. While the places all don't require fairly dust and flying unicorns, a marriage proposal at the ballpark during the 7th inning stretch could kill it for you. Take some time to look over seven of the worst places to propose; your partner will be grateful and if it keeps you out of the doghouse, you’ll be grateful, too.
Top 10 Caribbean resorts
Certain destinations are synonymous with relaxation. Hawaii is one. The Thai islands are another. But the pinnacle of this celebrated group is the Caribbean, home to pristine sands, glassy waters and (despite the region's popularity) countless places to get away from the crowds. Whether you're looking to sip tropical cocktails on a cocoa plantation, catch some rays at your own private plunge pool, explore lush jungle paths or dive some of the world's most stunning reefs, the Caribbean has it all. From Anguilla to the Turks & Caicos, this list includes our favorite hotels and resorts to help you plan the ultimate escape.