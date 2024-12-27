Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City

Illegal migrant indicted on murder charges after woman is burned to death on subway

Sebastian Zapeta has been charged with one count of murder in the first degree and other charges, according to a sealed indictment

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan , Jennifer Johnosn Fox News
Published
close
Migrant suspect in fatal New York subway burning arraigned in court Video

Migrant suspect in fatal New York subway burning arraigned in court

Former acting ICE director Jonathan Fahey and former DC homicide detective Ted Williams join ‘The Story’ to discuss the undocumented migrant suspected of setting fire to a woman in the New York City subway.

The illegal migrant accused of burning a New York City subway rider to death on Sunday has been indicted on murder charges. 

Sebastian Zapeta, 33, was indicted on one count of murder in the first degree, three counts of murder in the second degree and one count of arson after a woman was lit on fire and burned to death on a subway train in Brooklyn, New York. The indictment was filed Thursday and will be unsealed at an arraignment hearing on Jan. 7.

Zapeta's attorney told the judge he spoke with his client Friday and asked for permission to waive his client's appearance. The judge granted the request. 

Zapeta is a previously deported immigrant from Guatemala.

Sebastian Zapeta appears in a NYC courtroom

Sebastian Zapeta, accused of setting a woman on fire inside a New York City subway train, appears in court, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Curtis Means via Pool)

SANCTUARY CITY NEW YORK PRESSURED TO MAKE DRASTIC CHANGE AFTER ILLEGAL MIGRANT ALLEGEDLY BURNS WOMAN ALIVE

Police and the medical examiner are still working to identify the victim days after the horror because she was so severely burned.

They have made some progress in identifying her, but Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said he is not at liberty to discuss the progress. Investigators also believe that she was homeless and are working to track down any possible family members.

Surveillance video of Sunday's attack showed the suspect approaching the woman, who was sitting motionless and may have been sleeping, while aboard a stationary F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station and then setting her on fire.

"As the train pulled into the station, the suspect calmly walked up to the victim," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a press conference on Sunday evening, adding that the female victim was in a seated position. "The suspect used what we believe to be a lighter to ignite the victim’s clothing, which became fully engulfed in a matter of seconds."

Critics speculate why bystanders failed to save woman burning on NYC subway: Daniel Penny factor Video

CRITICS WARN OF 'DANIEL PENNY EFFECT’ AFTER WOMAN BURNED ALIVE ON NYC SUBWAY CAR AS BYSTANDERS WATCHED

The suspect then stayed on the scene and sat on a bench just outside the train car, as officers and a transit worker extinguished the flames. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zapeta was apprehended by Border Patrol and subsequently deported by the Trump administration in June 2018 after he crossed illegally into Sonoita, Arizona, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson Marie Ferguson told Fox News, adding that Zapeta later re-entered the U.S. illegally.

NYPD officers escort a suspect wanted for a homicide on the F Train in Coney Island

NYPD officers escort Sebastian Zapeta off an F Train in Coney Island on Dec. 22, 2024. Zapeta has been indicted on murder charges in relation to the burning death of a woman earlier that day. (Courtesy: G.N. Miller/New York Post)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The indictment comes weeks after Daniel Penny was acquitted in the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man with schizophrenia who barged onto a train shouting death threats while high on a type of synthetic marijuana known as K2.

Penny, a 26-year-old Marine veteran and architecture student, put Neely into a chokehold as straphangers on the train said they feared for their safety due to Neely's threats. 

Penny was charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide but was ultimately acquitted. 

Fox News' Mollie Markowitz and Stepheny Price contributed to this report.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.