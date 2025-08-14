NYPD releases dramatic body cam footage of officers tackling alleged teen gunman in Brooklyn chase

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) on Thursday shared body-camera video that appears to show an officer tackling a 15-year-old boy accused of opening fire in Brooklyn.

In a video posted to X, police could be seen chasing a teen down a Brooklyn sidewalk and quickly removing a gun from his hip-area.

The 15-year-old is charged with criminal possession of a loaded gun, criminal possession of a loaded gun near a school, and criminal possession of a gun.

A tan 9 mm handgun was confiscated by NYPD, which later shared the video in a message to the community.

"Our @NYPD67Pct officers wasted no time when shots rang out in broad daylight," the post read. "They ran toward the danger, closing in fast on the suspect. One arrest. One illegal gun recovered. One neighborhood safer."

NYPD officials told Fox News the incident happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday after dispatchers received a 911 call for shots fired in the 67 Precinct.

Once officers arrived, they learned a boy had allegedly shot at another person.

Once spotted by law enforcement, the teen took off, leading officers on a chase down the street.

"A show up with the witness was conducted, and the witness identified the apprehended subject as the intended target of the shooting," officials said.

It is unclear if any additional charges are pending. A motive has not yet been released.