Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Suspect arrested in shootings of Philadelphia parking officer, NYC gas station clerk after weeks on the run

Termaine Saulsbury, 39, was captured on security video during both shootings, police said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Police are looking for Termaine Saulsbury, who is accused of shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer Video

Police are looking for Termaine Saulsbury, who is accused of shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer

Police are looking for Termaine Saulsbury, who is accused of shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer

The man accused of shooting a New York City gas station clerk and a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer days apart was arrested Wednesday after a month on the run. 

Termaine Saulsbury, 39, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in the Bronx at about 5 p.m., the agency said. He may have been living in a vacant house for more than a week, Fox Philadelphia reported.  

He was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder.

PHILADELPHIA MAN ON DEATH ROW FOR 25 YEARS, CLEARED OF 6 MURDERS, SHOT AND KILLED ATTENDING FUNERAL: REPORTS

Termaine Saulsbury, 39, was arrested this week after a month of being on the run for the suspected shootings of two people in Philadelphia and New York City.

Termaine Saulsbury, 39, was arrested this week after a month of being on the run for the suspected shootings of two people in Philadelphia and New York City. (U.S. Marshals Service)

Saulsbury is accused of shooting Philadelphia Parking Authority officer Timothy McKenzie on Nov. 25. McKenzie sustained gunshot wounds to the ear and shoulder and has since been released from the hospital.

On Nov. 22, Saulsbury shot a gas station clerk in the Bronx that badly injured the employee, police said. Investigators in New York noticed the suspect in that shooting resembled the shooter who opened fire on McKenzie. 

Authorities believe both shootings were random. 

Termaine Saulsbury, 39, has been linked to the shooting of a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer and a New York City gas station clerk, authorities said.

Termaine Saulsbury, 39, has been linked to the shooting of a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer and a New York City gas station clerk, authorities said. (U.S. Marshals Service)

Philadelphia Parking Authority Executive Director Rich Lazer called news of the arrest "a relief for our whole workforce and our families." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I want to thank and commend the Philadelphia Police Department, U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies for their excellent investigative work in apprehending a suspect so quickly," he said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "As difficult as the job is for our enforcement officers, their safety continues to be our top priority. Knowing a suspect is now in police custody, is a relief for our whole workforce and our families."

"While our PEO Tim McKenzie continues to recover and improve, it is now time to let justice take its course," he added. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.