Suspect arrested in shootings of Philadelphia parking officer, NYC gas station clerk after weeks on the run

The man accused of shooting a New York City gas station clerk and a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer days apart was arrested Wednesday after a month on the run.

Termaine Saulsbury, 39, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in the Bronx at about 5 p.m., the agency said. He may have been living in a vacant house for more than a week, Fox Philadelphia reported.

He was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder.

PHILADELPHIA MAN ON DEATH ROW FOR 25 YEARS, CLEARED OF 6 MURDERS, SHOT AND KILLED ATTENDING FUNERAL: REPORTS

Saulsbury is accused of shooting Philadelphia Parking Authority officer Timothy McKenzie on Nov. 25. McKenzie sustained gunshot wounds to the ear and shoulder and has since been released from the hospital.

On Nov. 22, Saulsbury shot a gas station clerk in the Bronx that badly injured the employee, police said. Investigators in New York noticed the suspect in that shooting resembled the shooter who opened fire on McKenzie.

Authorities believe both shootings were random.

Philadelphia Parking Authority Executive Director Rich Lazer called news of the arrest "a relief for our whole workforce and our families."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I want to thank and commend the Philadelphia Police Department, U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies for their excellent investigative work in apprehending a suspect so quickly," he said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "As difficult as the job is for our enforcement officers, their safety continues to be our top priority. Knowing a suspect is now in police custody, is a relief for our whole workforce and our families."

"While our PEO Tim McKenzie continues to recover and improve, it is now time to let justice take its course," he added.