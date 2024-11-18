Susan Smith prosecutor says she was meant to serve life in prison as killer mom gets parole hearing

Thirty years after South Carolina killer mom Susan Smith was put behind bars for drowning her two toddler sons, she will appear on a jailhouse court feed for her first parole hearing on Wednesday morning, preparing for her freedom.

"I believe the jury intended for her to serve a full life sentence," Tommy Pope, the prosecutor who helped convict Smith in her case, told Fox News Digital. "They wanted her to spend her life and remorse for Michael and Alex and what she had done, and she has time focused on herself having sex with guards, etc."

Pope, along with a former director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections and one of Smith's former lovers spoke out in Fox Nation's latest special on the case and Smith's time in prison, "Susan Smith, The Killer Mom: 30 Years Later."

The father of her slain sons and her ex-husband recently told Fox Carolina that he's "hoping with all [his] heart that she doesn't get out."

"She's always wanted the spotlight in some manner… she always wanted attention, and she always tried to manipulate people, and I don't think she's going to change," David Smith told the outlet, adding that he still misses his two boys. "I wish I could've stopped it."

David Smith and Tommy Pope will both be attending Wednesday's parole hearing.

"The South Carolina State House has a better chance of getting hit with a meteor tonight than Susan Smith will have at getting parole tomorrow," Attorney Eric Bland, who has represented victims of Alex Murdaugh, another notorious South Carolina murder case, told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

"She never showed real contrition for murdering her children."

Bland said Susan Smith contacted her ex-husband at one point over the last several months, asking him if he'd be willing not to oppose her parole and to speak to other family members and see if they too would be willing not to oppose.

"He was livid, like, ‘Are you out of your mind?’," Bland added, noting that up until she reached out to her former husband, she might have had a chance of getting parole. "She's delusional… It's his children, you know, and he lost them. I mean, the wound is still as raw as I'm sure it was on the first day that they were murdered."

Bland believes David Smith will object to his ex-wife's parole when he attends her hearing on Wednesday.

"He's going to testify as to how his life was altered because of this," Bland said. "He's never healed… It's on his mind every single minute of every single day."

Smith has not been able to find a single character witness to testify on her behalf, The NY Post reported.

"Under normal circumstances… it's been 30 years… and oftentimes, victims' families themselves say, ‘Look, has she served enough?’ You know, we're a very Christian state, so people believe in forgiveness," Bland said. "Nobody I've spoken to… has ever had any sympathy for her whatsoever."

Here is a timeline, detailing the events leading up to, during and after Smith's horrific crime all the way through her decades in prison:

Oct. 25, 1994

Susan Smith strapped her sons, 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander Smith, into the back seat of her car and let it roll down a ramp into John D. Long Lake in Union, South Carolina.

Smith, 22 at the time, watched as it took six minutes for water to fill the car, drown her boys and sink the car to the bottom of the lake.

She ran to a house near John D. Long Lake, falsely telling the homeowners that a "Black man" had stolen her car with her two sons inside. The homeowners called 911.

Oct. 26-Nov. 2, 1994

For nine days, the young faces of Michael and Alexander Smith spread across national headlines, while authorities searched for the man Susan said kidnapped the boys. Susan and David Smith pleaded on national television for the return of their children.

Pope watched the news unfold at the time and received updates from SLED on the case.

"The whole story sounded highly unlikely," Pope said in the Fox Nation special, "Never are you hearing a carjacker taking children normally."

Nov. 3, 1994

After failing a polygraph test, Susan Smith retracted her lie about the kidnapping and confessed to killing her two sons. She was charged with two counts of murder.

Nov. 6, 1994

Hundreds attended the funeral of Michael and Alexander Smith.

July 17, 1995

Susan Smith's trial began less than a year after she drowned her sons. While prosecutors argued her motive for killing the boys was that a man she was seeing at the time didn't want children, Smith's defense said she was suicidal and originally planned to drown with her sons before somehow pulling herself out of it.

"I was very emotionally distraught. I didn't want to live anymore! I felt like things could never get any worse," Smith wrote in her confession letter, obtained by Fox News Digital. "I felt I couldn't be a good mom anymore but I didn't want my children to grow up without a mom. I felt I had to end our lives to protect us all from any grief or harm."

"I wanted to end my life so bad and was in my car ready to go down that ramp into the water and I did go part way, but I stopped. I went again and stopped…I dropped to the lowest when I allowed my children to go down that ramp into the water without me. I took off running and screaming ‘Oh God! Oh God, NO!’ What have I done?"

July 22, 1995

Susan Smith was convicted in the murder of her two sons, Michael and Alexander.

July 28, 1995

Though prosecutors argued that Susan Smith should receive the death penalty, she was ultimately sentenced to life in prison.

July, 1995-March, 2015

Smith received 10 disciplinary sanctions, including one for having sex with a prison guard and others for repeated drug use.

Aug. 26, 2024 and Oct. 3, 2024

Smith was charged on Aug. 26 and subsequently convicted on Oct. 3 for communicating with a victim/and or witness after speaking to a documentary filmmaker. South Carolina Department of Corrections inmates are not allowed to do interviews on the telephone or in person, according to SCDC policy, but they may write letters. Smith lost her telephone, tablet and canteen privileges for 90 days.

In her talks with the filmmaker, Smith discussed her crime in depth and the events leading up to and after it, including details like "what was in the trunk of the car when it went into the water and her plans to jump from a bridge while holding the boys, but one woke up," the incident report says.

Nov. 4, 2024

On Nov. 4, Susan Smith had spent 30 years behind bars, making her eligible for parole.

Nov. 20, 2024

Smith will appear on a jailhouse court feed for her first parole hearing on Nov. 20.

It is not expected that the parole board will announce its decision during Wednesday's hearing. The board will instead release its decision via website announcement at a later time.

