Ex-husband of killer mom Susan Smith, up for parole, says she craves attention and likely hasn't changed

Thirty years after South Carolina killer mom Susan Smith drowned her two children, she is preparing for a second chance at freedom with her upcoming parole hearing, but the father of her slain sons reportedly wants to keep her in prison.

"I’m still fighting for justice for what happened to you … I’m doing all I can within my power to make sure that what happened to you doesn’t go in vain." David Smith told FOX Carolina he would say to his sons.

In October 1994, Susan Smith strapped her sons, 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander Smith, into the back seat of her car and let it roll down a ramp into John D. Long Lake in Union, South Carolina.

Smith, 22 at the time, watched as it took six minutes for water to fill the car, drown her boys and sink the car to the bottom of the lake.

The Smiths pleaded on national television for the return of their children after Susan claimed that a Black man had carjacked her and kidnapped the boys.

Nine days later, she confessed that she had drowned her sons herself.

"I'm sure after 30 years some people have found forgiveness themselves for her, and maybe feel sorry for her, and that's understandable, but that still doesn't take back what she did to Michael and Alex," David Smith told FOX Carolina. "For her lying for nine days trying to get away with it, and the bodies were in the water for so long, I didn't have the opportunity to tell them ‘bye.’"

Smith, now 53, was sentenced to life in prison in 1995 for the murders.

The South Carolina Department of Probation , Parole and Pardon Services set Smith's parole hearing for Nov. 20.

In her first disciplinary action in almost 10 years, Smith was recently convicted for communicating with a victim/and or witness of a crime after speaking with a documentary filmmaker, leading up to her first parole hearing.

After three decades behind bars, she now reportedly believes her chance of being paroled is unlikely, Smith's relative told the New York Post .

"She's always wanted the spotlight in some manner… she always wanted attention, and she always tried to manipulate people and I don't think she's going to change," David Smith told FOX Carolina, adding that he still misses his two boys. "I wish I could've stopped it.

"If Susan was to get paroled, I have no idea what I'd do next… I'm hoping with all my heart that she doesn't get out."