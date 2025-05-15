Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Surveillance video shows California homeless woman set on fire in horrific attack

The suspect is in custody on $400,000 bail

Disturbing video shows a homeless woman set on fire in alleged attack Video

Disturbing video shows a homeless woman set on fire in alleged attack

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the 49-year-old homeless woman had severe burn injuries. (Credit: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

Video shows a driver pulling over her car and setting a homeless woman on fire before allegedly kicking the burned victim and fleeing in her vehicle.

Disturbing surveillance footage shows the suspect — identified as 34-year-old Jacqueline Popaibarra — turning her car down a quiet street in South Sacramento April 26 before stopping next to a homeless encampment. 

Popaibarra got out of her vehicle and began to argue with the 49-year-old homeless victim, who had just set up to sleep for the night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video shows the suspect turning her car down a quiet street in South Sacramento April 26 before stopping next to a homeless encampment on the corner. (Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect then allegedly threw a liquid — presumed to be a fire accelerant — onto the victim and set her on fire. 

As bystanders helped put out the fire, Popaibarra proceeded to kick the severely-burned woman, before calmly walking back to her car and fleeing, police said.

The victim had burns covering one-third of her body, including her face, arms, torso and back. (Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

The victim had burns to one-third of her body after the alleged attack, including on her face, arms, torso and back.

The homeless woman was taken to a hospital and intubated for several days, leaving her unable to speak or provide law enforcement with a statement, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Popaibarra is in custody on $400,000 bail for the alleged attack. (Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

The victim positively identified Popaibarra, who has since been arrested on an unrelated robbery charge, as her assailant Tuesday. 

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

