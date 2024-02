Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Fire officials and police in Washington, D.C. responded to a man who set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy Sunday afternoon.

DC Fire and EMS said it responded to a call about a person on fire outside the Israeli embassy just before 1 p.m.

D.C. police said it responded to the 3500 block of International Drive, NW around 1 p.m. to assist the U.S. Secret Service.

Officials arrived to find the fire extinguished by members of the U.S. Secret Service members.

DC Fire and EMS transported an adult male to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

DC police said its Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) was requested to the scene in reference to a suspicious vehicle that may be connected to the individual.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Israeli embassy in D.C. for comment.