Maryland

Police take down stabbing, arson suspect at Maryland's National Harbor

Identities not yet released, investigation continues

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
An officer-involved shooting took place on Easter Sunday in National Harbor, Maryland. 

Police say around 8:20 a.m. officers responded to a stabbing call, where a man and a woman were found with "critical stab wounds."

"Before fleeing that scene, the suspect also set fire to the apartment," Prince George’s County Police Department Chief Malik Aziz said during a media conference. "Officers learned the stabbing was domestic-related, and the suspect was known to the victims."

Less than two hours later, "Officers responded to the National Harbor where they encountered the suspect in that earlier stabbing at St. George Blvd and Potomac Passage. The suspect was still armed with a knife and moved towards an officer."

police chief wearing sunglasses speaking to press

Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz on National Harbor Easter 2025 shooting. (WTTG)

Two officers discharged their duty weapons, Aziz said. The suspect was struck an unknown number of times. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

No officers were injured in the incident.

police gather and talke near vehicles

A suspect struck during an officer-involved shooting on April 20, 2025, has died, police said.  (WTTG)

numerous police cars lined up on road

Large police presence during the National Harbor officer-involved shooting on April 20, 2025. (WTTG)

The stabbing victims are in critical but stable condition, police say.  

Investigators have not yet confirmed the relationship between the stabbing victims and suspect. Identities have not been released. 

The Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division is now in charge of the investigation. 