Man set on fire in heart of New York City's Times Square, suspect at large: report

New York City police are hunting for a suspect who set a man on fire in the middle of Times Square early Sunday in a gruesome attack that echoed a subway murder earlier this year.

The 45-year-old victim, who survived, was in the Midtown Manhattan tourist attraction around 4 a.m. when he was attacked, NYPD officials confirmed to WABC. Firefighters worked with police to extinguish the flames and the severely burned victim was taken to a local hospital.

The man told police he was approached by a man who lit him on fire after first throwing a liquid substance on him, which police believe was likely flammable.

Witnesses told police that they saw the man on fire but didn't see the attack itself. Police are now searching for the suspect, who was last seen wearing blue clothing. After reviewing camera footage, police told WABC that they believe the attacker may have known the victim.

The motive behind the arson remains unclear, according to police.

The attack came a few hours before the first NYC half-marathon runners crossed through Times Square.

"Just listening to all these things, especially with what happens on the train, in the subway, I don't know what's going on with people who just want to light people on fire," city resident Steven Ortiz told WABC. "I don't understand, just very inhumane. Especially in the middle of Times Square, it's crazy, it doesn't make any sense."

"Sunday morning, it’s a nice time to be out in the city, and so I’m a bit shocked," Kathy Holland told News 4.

"I feel sad for humanity. I don’t understand why somebody would do that. I feel like a lot of things are unsettled right now," Tammy Brawn also shared with News 4.

This latest incident involving fire victims comes months after an illegal immigrant was accused of killing a woman by setting her on fire on a New York City subway train.

