SCOTUS gives Dems big 2A victory, protesters call for 'violence' against cops and more top headlines

TRIGGER WARNING - Supreme Court deals major blow to Second Amendment for millions. Continue reading …



‘NIGHT OF RAGE’ - Protesters call for 'violence' against Atlanta cops after deadly shooting. Continue reading …



‘MORE GRAVE CONCERN’ - Gaetz reveals Dems' possible motive behind Biden classified docs scandal. Continue reading …



SHOW OF FORCE - America's military flexes muscles as threats against US increase. Continue reading …

‘AMERICAN IDOL’ TRAGEDIES - Latest contestant's death marks painful history for singing competition. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

‘AMERICANS ARE WATCHING’ - Cruz sends fiery message to UAE over imprisoned US citizen. Continue reading …

BATTLE BREWING - Conservatives sharpen their spears for historic debt ceiling fight. Continue reading …



HAT IN THE RING - ‘Boy Meets World’ actor reportedly running for Congress. Continue reading …

JOB CHANGE - Dem gov removes college degree requirement for most state jobs on first full day in office. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘VIRTUE SIGNALING’ - Doctors bash 'wokeland' institutions for impeding scientific research. Continue reading …



DAVOS ‘THREATS’ - Al Gore goes on ‘unhinged’ rant about ‘rain bombs' and boiled oceans. Continue reading …

NYT SLAMMED - Former New York Times editor bashes paper for presence at Davos. Continue reading …



‘I CAN’T UNSEE IT’ - 'SNL' alum roasts controversial MLK statue, compares it to lewd sex act. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Davos elites are in love with their crazy ideas. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - World Economic Forum exists to 'destroy national economies.' Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - Al Gore is a lunatic and is 'lying to your face' about climate threats. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - No matter how much we give to Ukraine, it's never enough. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

ACCUSED KILLER - MS-13 member charged with child's brutal murder in US illegally: source. Continue reading …



‘RECIPE FOR DEPRESSION’ - Fired over Zoom? Why it stinks and how to navigate this awful experience. Continue reading …

ALIVE AND WELL? - Tiger King' star Carole Baskin shares revelation about 'dead' husband. Continue reading …



DEFAULT DEFENSE - US debt ceiling forces Treasury into 'extraordinary measures.' Continue reading …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Robert Almonte: California slaying of six has all the markings of a Cartel gang hit. See video …



WATCH: House Speaker McCarthy assigns GOP lawmakers to prominent committees. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"The so-called World Economic Forum seems to exist to destroy national economies. Not an overstatement. It was the WEF, keep in mind, that told the government of Sri Lanka to give up modern fertilizer. Oh, good plan, guys. Go ahead and try it. Result? The country collapsed and people starved."

- TUCKER CARLSON

